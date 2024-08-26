One person stabbed and 145 arrests made as thousands flock to Notting Hill Carnival's 'adult's day'

Revellers attend Notting Hill Carnival on August 26, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

One person was stabbed as thousands flocked to London for Notting Hill Carnival’s “adults’ day.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that, as of 7pm, 145 people in total where arrested during the Carnival on Monday.

One person was stabbed, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A section 60 order was put in place as the busiest day of the beloved Carnival came to an end.

Earlier in the day, the Met Police stopped a driver and arrested two men in connection with the possession of a firearm.

Authorities have been keen to stress that the vast majority of attendees have been peaceful.

The Carnival kicked off on Sunday with around a million people set to take to the streets of west London over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration.

"Our officers have been on duty working to keep them safe as part of a very carefully planned policing operation.

"Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence."

"A section 60 gives officers greater search powers to prevent further violence."

A woman is still fighting for her life after being stabbed during Sunday’s festivities.

Performers in costume take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival. Picture: Getty

The 32-year-old is in hospital alongside a man, 29, who was injured in a separate knife attack at the festival.

A 24-year-old man was the third victim of a stabbing on Sunday - and his condition is unknown.

Met spokesperson Commander Charmain Brenyah said she had grown up near where the event is held in west London and has "many happy memories of the music, costumes, floats and fantastic atmosphere".

But she added: "Sadly, however, we know that for a minority of people, Carnival is an opportunity to commit crime or to seek out violent confrontation."

The Met said it will be deploying a specialist crowd management cell for the second year in a row, to monitor crowd density and flow.

Rick Prior, chair of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said many "hard-working" officers will be "missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones" to police the event.

"We wish our hard-working colleagues a safe and secure policing operation at the Notting Hill Carnival," he said.

"Many are missing valuable time to rest and be at home with loved ones to work across the bank holiday weekend at this demanding event."