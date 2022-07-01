Oscar Pistorius meets victim Reeva Steenkamp's father in a bid for parole

1 July 2022, 21:29

Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Former Olympian Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp, the woman he killed in 2013, as part of his parole process.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The South African former track star became eligible for parole last year, eight years after killing his girlfriend in his home in the South African capital, Pretoria.

Lawyer Tania Koen said in a text message that Pistorius and Barry Steenkamp met face-to-face on June 22 as part of what is known in South Africa as a victim-offender dialogue.

This gives victims of crimes or their relatives a chance to meet with the offenders, if they choose to, before the offender can be eligible for parole.

Ms Koen confirmed the meeting, but declined to give any more details.

She wrote in her message: "The dialogue is a private and confidential matter, hence we ask that our clients' privacy be respected."

Pistorius, who is now 35, was convicted of murder in 2015 after a long and dramatic trial and numerous appeals.

He was sentenced to 13 years and five months in prison.

Read more: Man guilty of drugging and raping two straight men as cops fear there may be more victims

He has served most of his sentence at a prison in Pretoria but was moved to a facility in the southern city of Gqeberha, the Steenkamps' home town, ahead of the meeting with Barry Steenkamp.

A parole hearing for Pistorius was scheduled for last year but it was cancelled because he had not yet met with Steenkamp's parents.

In South Africa, those convicted of a serious crime must serve at least half their sentence before they are eligible for parole.

Pistorius had already served time in jail after being initially convicted of culpable homicide - a charge similar to manslaughter - before an appeal by prosecutors resulted in that being overturned and him being convicted of murder.

Pistorius must still attend a parole hearing, where department of corrections officials will decide if he should be released early.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Luiz Da Silva Neto drugged two men and sexually assaulted them

Man guilty of drugging and raping two straight men as cops fear there may be more victims

Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues

Boris Johnson has agreed that the Conservative whip should be suspended from Chris Pincher

Tory MP Chris Pincher suspended by Conservative party after 'groping' allegations

Two police officers were sacked after making several inappropriate jokes, including about the Duchess of Sussex

Cops sacked from Met over racist joke about Meghan Markle

Nelson Piquet used another racist slur and homophobic language to describe Lewis Hamilton in an interview in 2021, it has emerged.

Nelson Piquet racism row with Lewis Hamilton deepens as homophobic slur emerges

Exclusive
'It's double standards!': Neil Parish says whip should be withdrawn from Chris Pincher

'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher

Protests to cause disruption to Monday commuters and British Grand Prix

Police warn of travel disruption over plans for M4 roadblock over fuel prices

sdcdac

Scrabble at war as players quit after 'offensive' words are banned

Exclusive
Zara Aleena's aunt said she was going to 'grab her dream' when her life was cut short

Grieving family of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena: 'She was going to grab her dream'

Teaching unions have rejected a pay offer from education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and threatened more strike action

Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms

American traveller Dr Juliana King raised the issue on Twitter last night after the BA website gave her the error message: "Title and gender do not match. Please try again."

BA forced to apologise after website refuses to accept woman using the title Doctor

A trans rights march in Glasgow demanding reform of the GRA.

Scottish civil servants told biological sex is a 'falsehood'

George Tilley, Harry Furlong and Archie Tilley have all been jailed.

Three teens who beat dad into coma with wooden log in 'vicious' attack jailed

Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade has died at 23, his family announced today.

'If you're watching this I'm dead:' Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade announces death aged 23

Chilling footage shows teen killer Craig Mulligan (top right) dancing with Logan Mwangi (bottom right) months before killing him.

Chilling video shows 'evil' stepbrother dancing with Logan Mwangi months before murder

North Korea has blamed its Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons coming from South Korea.

North Korea blames Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons from South

Latest News

See more Latest News

BBC News Security Correspondent and wheelchair user Frank Gardner has been left stranded on a plane at Gatwick Airport after returning from the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner stranded on plane at Gatwick for fifth time
Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have got engaged, reports say.

Taylor Swift 'secretly gets engaged to British boyfriend' after five years of dating
Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Customers leave Halifax after being told to go elsewhere if they don’t like pronoun badges
Police have released an e-fit following a sexual assault in Newham.

Police release e-fit after woman sexually assaulted walking home in east London
The British Army has launched a new recruitment drive featuring robots

British Army launch campaign telling new recruits robots will never replace soldiers
Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club

Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations
A grandmother was reportedly left in an A&E corridor for 30 hours at Whiston Hospital

Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open
Boris Johnson said London's City Hall needs to "grip" policing problems

Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures
Boris Johnson said Putin does not have to give up power for there to be peace in Ukraine

Putin's made more than 30 nuke threats during Ukraine invasion, Boris tells LBC
A Church school in Oxfordshire has been criticised by some parents for displaying the LGBT rainbow flag

Church school criticised by some parents for its' LGBT inclusion efforts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London