Owen Paterson: Labour demands action over Kwarteng comments

4 November 2021, 22:32 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 23:29

Angela Rayner wrote the letter demanding an investigation into the Business Secretary's comments.
Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Labour has demanded an investigation into Kwasi Kwarteng's comments about the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

It comes after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng appeared to suggest that Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone should consider her position in the wake of the Owen Paterson row.

The party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, wrote to Boris Johnson's ethical adviser calling for the investigation over his comments, with concerns they breached the Ministerial Code to "treat all those with whom they come into contact with consideration and respect".

When asked whether Ms Stone should resign, Mr Kwarteng said she should "decide her position".

His comments came before the Government was forced to u-turn over planned reforms and the wider standards system.

In the letter to Lord Geidt - Mr Johnson's independent adviser on ministers' interests - Ms Rayner suggested the comments could amount to bullying an official.

"For the Business Secretary to use this entirely corrupt process to bully the independent Parliamentary Commissioner is disgusting," Ms Rayner said .

"This type of behaviour has no place in our democracy. A Cabinet minister publicly threatening the position of a member of staff who serves the Houses of Parliament and upholds our democratic processes is a fundamental breach of the Ministerial Code, as well as being a rotten way for anybody to behave in any walk of life."

Earlier on Thursday, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle rebuked Mr Kwarteng.

"It's not been a good period for the House, it's been a very, very difficult time for all," the Speaker said.

"What I would say is I do appeal to members - whether they are Secretary of State or whoever - please, staff members of this House shouldn't be named, they've not got the right of reply or the ability to defend themselves."

Downing Street would not comment on whether Mr Johnson thought Ms Stone should resign.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "That's entirely a matter for her."

