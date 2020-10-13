Oxford crash: Three children and woman from same family die in A40 collision

13 October 2020, 14:38

File photo: Police said the driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries
File photo: Police said the driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Three children and a woman from the same family have died in a major collision on the A40 near Oxford.

A four-year-old girl, a six-year-old boy, an eight-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman from Chinnor, Oxfordshire, were pronounced dead at the scene on the A40 near Oxford on Monday night, Thames Valley Police said.

The collision between a silver Subaru people carrier and a white HGV took place near a railway overbridge just to the west of Oxford.

Two other passengers in the Subaru - a 30-year-old man and an 18-month-old girl - have been taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where they both remain in a critical condition.

Police said the driver of the HGV, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

The force said they were called at 9.50pm, adding they received "multiple" calls from the public.

Officers remain at the scene and the A40 will remain closed in both directions for a "considerable" period of time while the investigation continues.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit, based at Bicester, said officers are in the very early stages of the investigation into what he described as an "incredibly tragic" and "horrendous" incident.

Appealing for help from the public, he said: "I would also urge anybody who has dash-cam footage of the incident or either of the vehicles just prior to the incident to please not share this publicly, but contact police with this detail."

Sgt Mahon warned against speculating about the cause of the collision, adding: "We will leave no stone unturned to ascertain what has caused this tragedy.

"The next of kin of the family have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police, along with our partners who have assisted at the scene or at the hospital, are with the families at this incredibly difficult time.

"I would like to also pay tribute to our officers, first responders and medical professionals, who dealt with this collision.

"Our officers and colleagues from the other emergency services were dealing with an extremely upsetting scene, and I would like to thank them for the work that they carried out overnight."

Anybody who was driving in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed what happened to please contact 101, or make a report online, quoting reference number 43200321914.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Armenia and Azerbaijan are locked in a deadly conflict

Death toll in conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan reaches around 600
A social distancing sign in a market in Madrid, Spain

European countries enforce new restrictions as coronavirus cases hit record high
Protesters in Jakarta, Indonesia

Protesters clash with police in Indonesia amid demonstrations over labour laws
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport

Donald Trump says 'I'll kiss everyone' at rally and claims he's immune from Covid
Essex has asked to be placed under tighter lockdown meaures

Essex asks to be put under tighter lockdown measures after Covid-19 spike
Election 2020 Trump

Defiant Trump defends virus record in first post-Covid rally

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What it means for business owners and employees

Tier 2 lockdown: What it means for business owners and employees
Coronavirus tier 1 areas are classed as medium risk in England

Covid Alert Level: What is a tier 1 lockdown and which areas will be included in it?
Over 50,000 people have died in England and Wales

Coronavirus UK: the key statistics you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown

Sadiq Khan calls for two week 'circuit breaker' national lockdown
Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow

Baffled caller confused over which three-tier lockdown rules to follow
Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'

Piers Morgan: 'People have been bullied into no longer being allowed an opinion'
Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures

Greater Manchester Mayor refutes PM's claims he worked with northern leaders over new Covid measures
Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

Eddie Mair challenges Tory MP: 'Do lockdowns work?'

'A £3,000 per month Covid grant for some businesses is just the energy bill'

'A £3,000 per month Covid grant for some businesses is just the energy bill'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London