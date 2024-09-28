P Diddy 'investigated by British police' - as US sex crimes probe spreads across the Atlantic

British detectives are investigating the possibility that P Diddy may have abused women in the UK - after the rapper was charged with sex crimes in the US. Picture: PA

By Chay Quinn

British detectives are investigating the possibility that P Diddy may have abused women in the UK - after the rapper was charged with sex crimes in the US.

The music mogul, real name Sean Combs, has been charged with sex trafficking, drug possession and firearms offences in the US.

A US source told the Sunday People: "Wherever he went, the team are now following. Outside of the States, he enjoyed no place more than the UK."

Diddy has been a frequent visitor to the UK for the last three decades.

He is accused by US prosecutors of forcing women to take part in filmed, drugged-fuelled orgies with male sex workers.

Picture: Alamy

The source added: "Given the huge amount of time he spent in London, there are concerns that the alleged offending was not confined to America’s shores.

"Prosecutors are imploring anyone in the UK who may have information they feel could help the investigation to get in touch."

The revelation comes after Combs was reported to be facing further sexual assault allegations after being accused of drugging and raping a woman in another lawsuit filed in New York.

Picture: Alamy

The 12th and latest accuser - identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe - claims she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes and became pregnant after one of the encounters.

She alleges after she became pregnant, she was harassed by one of his associates to have an abortion and later miscarried.

This comes following a series of similar legal cases brought by women against Combs, 54, who was arrested at a New York hotel last week on sex trafficking, drug possession and firearms offences. He continues to deny all allegations of criminal wrongdoing.