'Heinous' paedophile posed as a boy online to threaten and manipulate dozens children into sexual activity

10 December 2024, 16:24

David Andrews has been jailed
David Andrews has been jailed. Picture: PSNI

By Kit Heren

A paedophile posed as a boy to groom nearly 50 children online and manipulate and threaten them into sexual activity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Andrews from Belfast in Northern Ireland has been jailed for 27 years after abusing 47 victims, among them 46 children.

Andrews, 55, pleaded guilty to 130 charges with offences including attempted rape, sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Other offences included: sexual communication with a child, blackmail, attempting to pay for sexual services of a child, attempting to arrange or facilitate child prostitution or pornography and making and possessing indecent images of children.

His youngest victim was eight, and the jury heard that much of his activity was "too harrowing and vile to be repeated".

Read more: Paedophile jailed for child sex abuse images can't be deported after judge deems it 'too harsh' on his children

Read more: LBC caller shares harrowing moment she discovered child sex abuse images on ex-husband’s computer

David Andrews
David Andrews. Picture: PSNI

Andrews regularly posed as a young boy on Snapchat and Instagram to trick children into sexual activity, before blackmailing and threatening them.

Many of the offences took place in 2019 and 2020, and many of the victims were from England.

A barrister for Andrews, who has been on remand for four years, said he had been suffering from mental health issues and had been self-medicating with cocaine.

A prosecutor said Andrews was a "dangerous and devious paedophile".

Detailing how the police investigation took place, Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie, said: “On 27th March 2020 the Police Service of Northern Ireland were contacted by Derbyshire Police about reports that a number of underage girls, had been groomed online by a man believed to be residing in Northern Ireland, using the alias of a 13 year old boy.

“On the same day, Detectives from our Public Protection Branch identified the home address of 55 year old David Andrews in Belfast, arrested him and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic examination. Andrews was then interviewed and later charged with a number of child sexual abuse offences, and has been remanded in prison ever since.

“Following his initial interview with Police, it became clear that David Andrews’ offending spanned right across the United Kingdom. He used the same behaviour pattern every time to groom young girls via Snapchat and Instagram into believing they were in a relationship with a young boy of a similar age. He would then encourage them to send indecent images of themselves, later using these images to threaten, blackmail and abuse them.”

Clare (not her real name), first received a message from Andrews via Instagram, claiming to be a 13 year old boy.

Recounting her story as an adult, she said: “The conversation started off friendly. He told me he went to a school in a neighbouring town, and we chatted back and forth for a few weeks. The conversation soon escalated and he encouraged me to send images of myself.

“After a while, I told my friends about him. We then realised he wasn’t who he said he was, and his profile picture was fake. I felt physically sick. I tried to stop all communication with him but he started to blackmail me saying he would send my images to people at my school if I didn’t respond and send more.

“Even after I blocked him, he created another account pretending to be the sister of the 13 year old boy, and told me I had caused harm to her brother by not continuing to send images.

“The next thing I know my images were shared around the majority of my year group. It has destroyed my life.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie continued: “Andrews is a heinous child predator.

“During the course of a four-year investigation police discovered nearly 10,000 illicit images of children on Andrews’ electronic devices and approximately 40 different usernames that he had used to pose as young boys online

“Police uncovered at least 47 children, some as young as eight years old, that Andrews had groomed and manipulated online, to satisfy his own sexual perversions.

“He has caused unimaginable long-lasting harm, not only for the young girls he preyed upon, but also their families. I want to thank them today for being so incredibly brave and assisting our investigations.

“We are here to put a stop to those who think they can abuse children in our society. Let this serve as a warning to those operating online and hiding behind fake accounts and firewalls. You will be caught and you will face the full force of the law when you are.

“Police also identified one adult female with severe disabilities whom he had access to and had been sexually abusing for a number of years. Today, he has also been sentenced attempted rape of this adult. This man is dangerous and we’re pleased that the judge today recognised the severity of his offending.

Clare is encouraging others who may have been targeted online to come forward. “You may feel like you’re the only one, but I promise you, you are not. Don’t be ashamed to step forward. You’re doing what’s right what because someone else did wrong.

“I spent years blaming myself, now I finally realise this was not my fault.”

Clare’s mum has also released a statement today specifically for parents. “I had no idea what was going on until I got a call from my daughter’s school that images of my daughter had been circulated around the school.

“It’s one of the worst phone calls you could ever receive as a parent. It was devastating.

"I would urge other parents out there to regularly check their child’s devices, and to not be afraid to have open and transparent conversations with their children about what they are doing online. It’s important to warn them that not everybody online is who they say they are.”

PSNI appealed to all parents and guardians of young people to be vigilant and check in on who they may be talking to online. They have published advice on their website here: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/onli

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Car driving past flames

Wind-driven California wildfire sees thousands ordered to evacuate

Israeli troops near the buffer zone between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights, as the military also bombed Damascus

Israel to set up 'sterile defensive zone' in Syria as it brands reports IDF tanks are approaching Damascus 'fake news'

Tom Voyce in action for England

Former England rugby star Tom Voyce feared dead after his car went into river during Storm Darragh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US says it will support new Syria leaders who protect women and reject terrorism

Christopher Stockton guilty of murdering his girlfriend's 22-month-old son Charlie Roberts

Step-father who shook baby to death after staying up late playing computer games guilty of murder

Terumi Tanaka speaking on stage

Japanese survivor of atomic bomb recalls horrors in Nobel Peace Prize speech

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

A man holding up two nooses in Saydnaya prison

Thousands flock to Assad regime prison in search for missing loved ones

Kim Yong Hyun making a speech

South Korean court issues arrest warrant for former defence minister

Croydon Stabbing

Schoolgirl, 15, begged attacker to ‘stop’ as she was knifed to death in street in row over ‘teddy bear,’ court hears

59 cars in total will face the tax hike

Full list of 59 cars facing £2,745 tax hike revealed as Ford, BMW and Toyota impacted

Donald Tusk gesturing as he makes a speech

Negotiations over war in Ukraine could begin ‘in the winter’, says Tusk

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner outside Southwark Crown Court

Former human rights lawyer Phil Shiner avoids jail over fraud linked to cases against British soldiers

Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed speaking in the House of Commons against calls to introduce legislation to ban first-cousin marriage in the UK.

MP speaks out against plans to ban first-cousin marriage as he claims intermarriage can 'help build family bonds'

New picture emerges of Ivy League ‘assassin’ accused of killing US healthcare CEO removing mask to eat hash brown before his arrest

Caught while eating a hash brown: Pictures show healthcare chief's 'assassin' in McDonald's, moments before arrest

Israeli soldiers standing next to an armoured vehicle

Israel launches airstrikes across Syria as troops seize more territory

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cineworld has announced plans to close a further six branches

Cineworld to close six more branches taking total to 11 - see full list

Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift"

‘I don’t remember 20 days’: Jamie Foxx reveals why he was hospitalised as he breaks silence on health battle
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (L) looks on as former Conservative donor Nick Candy (R) speaks with members of the media

Billionaire ex-Tory donor will give Reform millions to boost chances at next election, Nigel Farage tells LBC
Rescuers looking at a collapsed building

At least eight people dead as building collapses in Cairo

Luigi Mangione

'Ivy League assassin' Luigi Mangione's agonising back pain 'left him unable to have sex', roommate reveals
FILE - Musician Jay-Z stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, on Nov. 24, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

Lawyer denies trying to 'blackmail' Jay-Z as rapper calls for accuser’s identity to be revealed or case dismissed
The University Student slammed Thameslink for the fine.

Backlash at ‘confusing’ rules after student fined £80 for sitting in ‘wrong’ first class on busy train
Andrew Westwood has been found guilty of 26 offences including rape and sexual assault of a child

Netflix Sex Education actor found guilty of raping schoolgirl who came to him for acting lessons
Firefighters standing in front of a demolished apartment block

Police arrest three people over apartment explosion that left six dead

Netanyahu

Netanyahu vows to challenge ‘absurd’ corruption charges as he gives evidence

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing
King Charles and Queen Camilla reveal 2024 royal Christmas card

King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil royal Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News