'Heinous' paedophile posed as a boy online to threaten and manipulate dozens children into sexual activity

David Andrews has been jailed. Picture: PSNI

By Kit Heren

A paedophile posed as a boy to groom nearly 50 children online and manipulate and threaten them into sexual activity.

David Andrews from Belfast in Northern Ireland has been jailed for 27 years after abusing 47 victims, among them 46 children.

Andrews, 55, pleaded guilty to 130 charges with offences including attempted rape, sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder impeding choice, causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Other offences included: sexual communication with a child, blackmail, attempting to pay for sexual services of a child, attempting to arrange or facilitate child prostitution or pornography and making and possessing indecent images of children.

His youngest victim was eight, and the jury heard that much of his activity was "too harrowing and vile to be repeated".

David Andrews. Picture: PSNI

Andrews regularly posed as a young boy on Snapchat and Instagram to trick children into sexual activity, before blackmailing and threatening them.

Many of the offences took place in 2019 and 2020, and many of the victims were from England.

A barrister for Andrews, who has been on remand for four years, said he had been suffering from mental health issues and had been self-medicating with cocaine.

A prosecutor said Andrews was a "dangerous and devious paedophile".

Detailing how the police investigation took place, Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie, said: “On 27th March 2020 the Police Service of Northern Ireland were contacted by Derbyshire Police about reports that a number of underage girls, had been groomed online by a man believed to be residing in Northern Ireland, using the alias of a 13 year old boy.

“On the same day, Detectives from our Public Protection Branch identified the home address of 55 year old David Andrews in Belfast, arrested him and seized a number of electronic devices for forensic examination. Andrews was then interviewed and later charged with a number of child sexual abuse offences, and has been remanded in prison ever since.

“Following his initial interview with Police, it became clear that David Andrews’ offending spanned right across the United Kingdom. He used the same behaviour pattern every time to groom young girls via Snapchat and Instagram into believing they were in a relationship with a young boy of a similar age. He would then encourage them to send indecent images of themselves, later using these images to threaten, blackmail and abuse them.”

Clare (not her real name), first received a message from Andrews via Instagram, claiming to be a 13 year old boy.

Recounting her story as an adult, she said: “The conversation started off friendly. He told me he went to a school in a neighbouring town, and we chatted back and forth for a few weeks. The conversation soon escalated and he encouraged me to send images of myself.

“After a while, I told my friends about him. We then realised he wasn’t who he said he was, and his profile picture was fake. I felt physically sick. I tried to stop all communication with him but he started to blackmail me saying he would send my images to people at my school if I didn’t respond and send more.

“Even after I blocked him, he created another account pretending to be the sister of the 13 year old boy, and told me I had caused harm to her brother by not continuing to send images.

“The next thing I know my images were shared around the majority of my year group. It has destroyed my life.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie continued: “Andrews is a heinous child predator.

“During the course of a four-year investigation police discovered nearly 10,000 illicit images of children on Andrews’ electronic devices and approximately 40 different usernames that he had used to pose as young boys online

“Police uncovered at least 47 children, some as young as eight years old, that Andrews had groomed and manipulated online, to satisfy his own sexual perversions.

“He has caused unimaginable long-lasting harm, not only for the young girls he preyed upon, but also their families. I want to thank them today for being so incredibly brave and assisting our investigations.

“We are here to put a stop to those who think they can abuse children in our society. Let this serve as a warning to those operating online and hiding behind fake accounts and firewalls. You will be caught and you will face the full force of the law when you are.

“Police also identified one adult female with severe disabilities whom he had access to and had been sexually abusing for a number of years. Today, he has also been sentenced attempted rape of this adult. This man is dangerous and we’re pleased that the judge today recognised the severity of his offending.

Clare is encouraging others who may have been targeted online to come forward. “You may feel like you’re the only one, but I promise you, you are not. Don’t be ashamed to step forward. You’re doing what’s right what because someone else did wrong.

“I spent years blaming myself, now I finally realise this was not my fault.”

Clare’s mum has also released a statement today specifically for parents. “I had no idea what was going on until I got a call from my daughter’s school that images of my daughter had been circulated around the school.

“It’s one of the worst phone calls you could ever receive as a parent. It was devastating.

"I would urge other parents out there to regularly check their child’s devices, and to not be afraid to have open and transparent conversations with their children about what they are doing online. It’s important to warn them that not everybody online is who they say they are.”

PSNI appealed to all parents and guardians of young people to be vigilant and check in on who they may be talking to online. They have published advice on their website here: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/onli