Paris Olympics LIVE: Team GB arrives in Paris ahead of Opening Ceremony

The 2024 Paris Olympics begin on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

Team GB has arrived in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies with Tom Daley and Helen Glover to be flagbearers.

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics officially starts Friday night with Opening Ceremonies on the River Seine. Olympic gold medallists Helen Glover and Tom Daley have been named as the Team GB flag bearers.

Team GB are in action for the first time today - taking part in the ranking round for the Archery.

327 athletes will represent the UK in 24 sports, from skateboarding to speed walking.

The Paris Olympics will run from 27 July to 11 August, with events in multiple locations around France and surfing to take place in Tahiti.