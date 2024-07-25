Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
Paris Olympics LIVE: Team GB arrives in Paris ahead of Opening Ceremony
25 July 2024, 08:15
Team GB has arrived in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games Opening Ceremonies with Tom Daley and Helen Glover to be flagbearers.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics officially starts Friday night with Opening Ceremonies on the River Seine. Olympic gold medallists Helen Glover and Tom Daley have been named as the Team GB flag bearers.
Team GB are in action for the first time today - taking part in the ranking round for the Archery.
327 athletes will represent the UK in 24 sports, from skateboarding to speed walking.
The Paris Olympics will run from 27 July to 11 August, with events in multiple locations around France and surfing to take place in Tahiti.
Athlete who raped 12-year-old British girl shouldn’t be banned from the Olympics, Paula Radcliffe told LBC
A Dutch volleyball player who was jailed for raping a British schoolgirl, 12, should be allowed to compete in the Olympics, Paula Radcliffe has told LBC.
Steven Van de Velde, who was 19 at the time of the assault, admitted three counts of against a child he met after travelling from Amsterdam in August 2014.
“It’s a very dangerous line to go down given that we allow people who cheat in sports and take drugs to then come back and compete,” Ms Radcliffe told LBC’s Andrew Marr.
Ms Radcliffe has since apologised for her remarks.
Read more: Athlete who raped 12-year-old British girl shouldn’t be banned from the Olympics, Paula Radcliffe tells LBC
What's on today
Team GB are in action at the Olympics today - ahead of tomorrow's opening ceremony in Paris.
They're taking part in the preliminary rounds of the archery starting at 8.30.
Also today: Football, handball, and rugby sevens continue their group stages. Team GB will not play any matches today.
Good morning!
Good morning, welcome to LBC's Paris Olympics live blog.