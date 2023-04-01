Paul O'Grady's family 'distraught' after the TV star's 'unexpected' death aged 67

1 April 2023, 16:36

Paul O’Grady’s daughter says the family is "devastated" after the TV star&squot;s “unexpected” death aged 67.
Paul O’Grady’s daughter says the family is "devastated" after the TV star's “unexpected” death aged 67. Picture: Alamy

By Chris Samuel

Paul O’Grady’s daughter says the family is "devastated" after the TV star's “unexpected” death aged 67.

Sharon Mousley, 48, was born in 1974 after the presenter had a brief relationship with Diane Jensen in the early 70s.

Mousley, who was born when O’Grady was 18, had a close relationship with the showbiz icon until the end of his life.

O'Grady gave Mousley away at her wedding, and she accompanied her father to Buckingham Palace in 2008, where he was presented with an MBE for services to entertainment.

Speaking to MailOnline, Mousley said: “What can I say? We are all devastated, I am, my mum is, everyone is.

“We loved him and we will miss him. We are all distraught.”

Earlier this week, O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio shared the last photo the couple took together.

Paul and Sharon after the TV star was presented with an MBE for services to entertainment in 2008.
Paul and Sharon after the TV star was presented with an MBE for services to entertainment in 2008. Picture: Alamy

He said in a statement: “I much appreciate you all taking the time to reach out. I’m so very touched and I’m sure Paul would be too!’

Merseyside-born Mr O'Grady was best known as the presenter of shows including the Paul O'Grady Show, Blind Date, Blankety Blank and For The Love Of Dogs, as well as Paul O'Grady's Saturday Night Line Up.

Mr O'Grady took over from Blind Date's long-running presenter and his close friend Cilla Black, who died in 2015, as he hosted the reboot of the show in 2017.

Paul O&squot;Grady died "unexpectedly"
Paul O'Grady died "unexpectedly". Picture: Alamy

Mr O'Grady's love for animal was well-known, and he had lived in a farmhouse in Kent with Mr Portasio along with a menagerie of animals including four dogs, goats, sheep, chickens and barn owls.

During the coronavirus lockdown, he wrote his debut children's book, Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang, which was published in September 2021.

Lily Savage, aka Paul O&squot;Grady stars as the Widow Twankey in the Christmas pantomime "Aladdin" at the O2 Theatre, O2 Arena, 2012.
Lily Savage, aka Paul O'Grady stars as the Widow Twankey in the Christmas pantomime "Aladdin" at the O2 Theatre, O2 Arena, 2012. Picture: Alamy

Throughout his career Mr O'Grady won numerous accolades including a TV Bafta, a British Comedy Award, and a National Television Award for The Paul O'Grady Show.

He was made an MBE in the 2008 Queen's Birthday Honours for services to entertainment and attended the ceremony with his daughter Sharyn Mousley.

