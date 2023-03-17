PC guilty of gross misconduct for repeatedly hitting ex-Premier League star Dalian Atkinson after he was tasered

Police constable Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith has been found guilty of gross misconduct. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A police constable faces the sack after being found guilty of gross misconduct for using excessive force against ex-Aston Villa player Dalian Atkinson.

Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith used "outrageous" and "unnecessary" force when she hit Mr Atkinson with a baton after he had been tasered to the ground, her disciplinary panel was told.

The West Mercia Police officer acted wrongly when she hit Mr Atkinson three times with her police-issued baton in the early hours on August 15, 2016.

Mr Atkinson died after being kicked in the head twice by Bettley-Smith's colleague, PC Benjamin Monk, who was later found guilty of his manslaughter.

Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith. Picture: Alamy

The incident took place outside the home of Mr Atkinson's father in Telford, Shropshire, almost seven years ago.

After Mr Atkinson was tasered to the ground and kicked in the head by Monk, Bettley-Smith used her baton on him, claiming she "perceived" he was trying to get up, the tribunal was told.

However, several witnesses say the ex-footballer "was not moving" and "was not resistant". Monk was jailed for eight years in 2021 after his conviction at Birmingham Crown Court for manslaughter.

Bettley-Smith was cleared of assaulting Mr Atkinson following a trial, but the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) initiated a gross misconduct disciplinary case.

Former Premier League star Dalian Atkinson. Picture: Alamy

The panel found three initial strikes were lawful, but said her decision to hit Mr Atkinson a further three times - after police back-up had arrived - were "unnecessary" and "disproportionate".

Giving the misconduct tribunal's findings, legally-qualified chairman Karimulla Khan said: "In those circumstances, the panel finds the first three baton strikes were lawful.

Benjamin Monk was later found guilty of manslaughter. Picture: Alamy

"There was then the intervening kick, by Pc (Ben) Monk, at which point, Pc Bettley-Smith then applied a second set of three baton strikes.

"The second set of three baton strikes, in light of the kicks.

"And the panel finds that the second set of three baton strikes were unnecessary, disproportionate and unreasonable in all the circumstances and were therefore unlawful."

The panel will now hear evidence on whether the 33-year-old should be allowed to keep her job or face a lesser sanction later on Friday.