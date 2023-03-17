Breaking News

Three men deny murdering footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

17 March 2023, 11:01 | Updated: 17 March 2023, 11:26

Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing Day last year
Cody Fisher was stabbed to death on Boxing Day last year. Picture: West Midlands Police
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Three men have denied murdering 23-year-old Cody Fisher in a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day last year.

Kami Carpenter, 21, Remy Gordon, 22, and Reegan Anderson, 18 have also pleaded not guilty to affray.

Mr Fisher was stabbed to death in a nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, just before midnight on Boxing Day.

Crane nightclub had its licence revoked following a police investigation into the alleged murder of Mr Fisher.

Read More: Police given more time to question men arrested on suspicion of murder after nightclub killing

Read More: Third man arrested on suspicion of murder of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub

Mr Fisher was a non professional footballer and money has been raised by his former clubs - Stratford Town, and Bromsgrove Sporting - for the family, and the CODY23 fund - which aims to support young people,

DCI Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, said previously: "We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life. 

Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, where Cody Fisher, 23, died
Police outside the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, where Cody Fisher, 23, died. Picture: Alamy

"People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us. 

"If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now. 

"We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens. We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time."

A trial date has been set for July 3 this year. Judge Mr. Justice Inman says it’s expected to last four weeks.

