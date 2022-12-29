Breaking News

Third man arrested on suspicion of murder of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Emma Soteriou

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested in London at around 3am on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers said the man would now be questioned over the killing of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on December 26.

Four others have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A post mortem held on Wednesday confirmed that Cody died of a stab wound.

A knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.

Read more: Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death at Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

Cody Fisher was killed while at a nightclub on Boxing day. Picture: West Midlands Police

DCI Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, said: “We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life.

“People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us.

“If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now.

“We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens.

“We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time.”

Police at the scene earlier in the week. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police have also applied to Birmingham City Council for the Crane’s license to be reviewed.

Licensing officers will be asking for immediate measures to be put in place to ensure public safety, and the hearing is due to take place on Friday.

A planned event on New Year’s Eve has been cancelled by the venue.