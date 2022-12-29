Breaking News

Third man arrested on suspicion of murder of footballer Cody Fisher in Birmingham nightclub

29 December 2022, 10:32 | Updated: 29 December 2022, 11:02

Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day
Cody Fisher was killed on Boxing Day. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Emma Soteriou

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 22-year-old suspect was arrested in London at around 3am on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

Officers said the man would now be questioned over the killing of Cody Fisher, who was stabbed on the dance floor of Crane nightclub in Digbeth on December 26.

Four others have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A post mortem held on Wednesday confirmed that Cody died of a stab wound.

A knife has been recovered as part of the investigation.

Read more: Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death at Birmingham nightclub on Boxing Day

Cody Fisher was killed while at a nightclub on Boxing day
Cody Fisher was killed while at a nightclub on Boxing day. Picture: West Midlands Police

DCI Ian Ingram, leading the investigation, said: “We now have seven people in custody and continue to build a picture of the events that led to the tragic loss of this young man’s life.

“People are continuing to come forward with information, but I still want to hear from anyone who has not yet got in touch with us.

“If you have footage that we have not yet seen, or you know what may have happened in the lead up to Boxing Day’s awful events, I’d urge you to do the right thing and speak to us right now.

“We are determined to get answers and justice for Cody’s friends and family, and won’t stop until that happens.

“We are keeping them updated with developments as they happen, and continue to support them through this awful time.”

Police at the scene earlier in the week.
Police at the scene earlier in the week. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police have also applied to Birmingham City Council for the Crane’s license to be reviewed.

Licensing officers will be asking for immediate measures to be put in place to ensure public safety, and the hearing is due to take place on Friday.

A planned event on New Year’s Eve has been cancelled by the venue.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian missile strikes battered Ukraine including in major cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv

Ukraine bombarded in 'massive air raid' as Russia launches dozens of missiles after rejecting peace talks

Kosovo Serbia Tensions

Kosovo reopens main Serbia border crossing

Fresh Labour plans could see victims determine community sentences

Labour vows to give victims power to decide punishments for antisocial behaviour

Israel Politics

Netanyahu’s hard-line government prepares to enter office

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine targeted in another Russian missile attack

LBC looks back at some of 2022's stand-out moments, through the lens of a camera.

The year in pictures: 2022's biggest moments captured on camera

China Taiwan

US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising threat from China

The review was carried out by ex-chief of the Charity Commission William Shawcross

Islamist-connected groups and organisations that support Taliban 'given taxpayers' money', damning report finds

Hundreds of people registered to Askern Medical Practice near Doncaster received the messages

GP accidentally send patients text saying they have lung cancer instead of Merry Christmas

Cambodia hotel fire

At least 16 dead in fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border

Elle Edwards was killed at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village

Third person arrested over Elle Edwards' murder as cops vow to be 'relentless' chasing her 'coward killers'

A Border Force official has been arrested (stock images)

Border Force official arrested for being an illegal immigrant

South Korea Fire

Five dead as freight lorry and bus crash near South Korean capital

Missing Rapper Theophilus London

Appeal made for public’s help to find missing US rapper

Stock image of police officer and blood samples of Strep A positive

Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect over the death of an eight-year-old linked to the Strep A infection

Virus Outbreak China

US announces new Covid test rules for travellers from China

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ambulance Service Workers Strike Over Pay And Conditions

Ambulance trust declares critical incident after 'extreme pressures' over Christmas

Peanut Celebrates The Untold Stories Of Motherhood With Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has announced she is pregnant for the fifth time

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan back on Twitter after account gets hacked

Music – Bob Marley

Reggae musician Jo Mersa Marley dies aged 31

Two children have died with Strep A in Scotland

Two children under 10 die with Strep A in Scotland

Members of the PCS at Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham airport

Border force workers resume strikes as 1,000 walk out across Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airport
Kosovo Serbia Tensions

Kosovon Serb whose arrest sparked crisis is released from jail

Israel-Politics

West Bank settlements ‘top priority’ for Netanyahu government

Philippines Flooding

29 die as heavy rain and floods hit Philippines

Pope Benedict XVI in papamobile Mercedes-Benz W463 during the every Wednesday General Audience on St. Peter’s Square, in front of the Italian Renaissa

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Victim of fraud says there was no 'closure' from his experience

Fraud victim tells LBC he has had no 'closure' since the incident

Home Office migration issues

Foreign graduate doctors fear strike action due to UK's immigration issues

Iain Dale Best of 2022

Best of 2022: Jeremy Corbyn should 'take a lot of the blame' for Boris Johnson's conduct, says caller
Shelagh best 2022

Best of 2022: Shelagh Fogarty caller slams previous caller's outrage over the rail strikes in spiralling takedown
Postal strikes

Retired postman 'hurt' by treatment of postal workers after colleagues died on the job during Covid lockdown
Caller says Brexit was Boris Johnson's 'quick and dirty' route to power

Brexit was Boris Johnson’s ‘quick and dirty route to power’, says caller

‘Woke means nothing to you’, caller tells Andrew Castle in heated exchange

‘Woke means nothing to you’, caller tells Andrew Castle in heated exchange

James best of

Best of 2022: James O'Brien absolutely destroys Brexiteer after Brexiteer

Nick Ferrari

Best of 2022: Nick Ferrari's top moments of holding politicians to account

urgeon in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC

'The NHS used to look after the staff': Surgeon who works in 'really, really struggling' hospital speaks to LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit