People should be paid to self-isolate, says Independent SAGE member

4 February 2021, 09:31

By Kate Buck

A member of the Independent Sage Committee has urged the Government to pay people to self-isolate, to encourage more compliance.

It also comes after Baroness Dido Harding, head of NHS Test and Trace, has said an average of 20,000 people - possibly more - were failing to self-isolate each day last week when contacted.

Professor Susan Michie told LBC's Nick Ferrari: "One of the major reasons people are not isolating are to do with income.

"If you look at the intention to isolate, it's high amongst everyone, but if you look at the people who actually are isolating it's those on higher income levels.

"Other countries actually pay people to stay at home, they regard it as a job, they pay anything up to 100% of people's wages to stay at home."

Data collected by Independent Sage showed that even when people are symptomatic, or in a household with symptomatic people or people who have tested positive, over 50% aren't isolating.

It also showed there is still some confusion over the understanding of the rules, with some thinking it is alright to go to the shops or to work if you cannot work from home.

Current measures by the Government mean that some people who need to self-isolate can claim a one-off payment of £500 for isolating, subject to certain conditions.

