Watch as Trump's new Defence Secretary pick hits drummer with axe on TV

Pete Hegseth accidentally hit a drummer with an axe. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Kit Heren

Donald Trump's new Defence Secretary pick hit a drummer with an axe on live television in a former life as a TV presenter.

Pete Hegseth, 44, accidentally hit ceremonial drummer Jeff Prosperie while taking part in an axe-throwing competition on the Fox and Friends show on 2015.

Footage shows the axe hitting Prosperie, before he staggers away.

He appeared not to be too badly hurt at the time, but three years later he sued Fox over injuries he said he suffered.

Mr Prosperie alleged that "Mr Hegseth negligently attempted to throw an axe at a target" and that he "negligently placed in an area” that put him “in the path of peril.”

Fox said in response that the 2018 lawsuit was "surprising".

Good thing now Hegseth will just have the nuke codes instead of an ax. pic.twitter.com/6i2mgbngCy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2024

The company said: "The incident involving Jeff Prosperie from 2015 was unfortunate and completely unintentional. FOX News immediately apologized to Prosperie and offered medical assistance, which he declined saying he was ‘okay.’

“The network also offered compensation, which he declined as well. We have not heard from Prosperie".

Mr Trump nominating Mr Hegseth was a shock to many, given his lack of experience in the role.

The conservative broadcaster was previously a National Guard officer and gained military experience in Iraq and Afghanistan.

He joined Fox and Friends ten years ago, and is said to have struck up a friendship with Mr Trump in this role.

Announcing the pick, Mr Trump said: "I am honored to announce that I have nominated Pete Hegseth to serve in my Cabinet as the Secretary of Defense. Pete has spent his entire life as a warrior for the troops, and for the country.

"Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First.”

His appointment has met with disbelief in some quarters, including from some supporters.

I first met Hegseth when he started running Vets for Freedom around 2007.



He is a highly effective and ferocious media, culture and political warrior for MAGA. And beyond loyal to and trusted by Trump.



I figured Trump would pick probably pick him for Chief of Staff or Press… https://t.co/4hnJCHXQg6 — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) November 13, 2024

Paul Rieckhoff, the founder of Independent Veterans of America, praised Mr Hegseth and said he thought "Trump would pick probably pick him for Chief of Staff or Press Secretary."

But he added: "Hegseth is undoubtedly the least qualified nominee for SecDef in American history. And the most overtly political."

Among Mr Trump's other picks is Elon Musk, who has been appointed to cut down on government waste.