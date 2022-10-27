'Pets are not fashion accessories': Stark warning for pet owners ahead of Halloween

The warning comes from the BVA ahead of Halloween. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

"Pets are not fashion accessories" the British Veterinary Association warns ahead of Halloween as part of a stark warning for pet owners.

With Halloween and bonfire night fast approaching the British Veterinary Association (BVA) is urging pet owners to start preparing now if they think their animals may become distressed.

The BVA advises pet owners with animals that are distressed by fireworks to their vet to discuss treatment options that can help keep them calm and reduce stress.

The warning comes after a vet warned dog owners of taking the festivities too far, after a viral TikTok video emerged of a dog wearing false teeth for Halloween.

Pugs dressed in Halloween costumes. Picture: Getty

Dr Anna Foreman, Everypaw Pet Insurance's in-house vet, claims that putting plastic teeth in a pet's mouth is "incredibly dangerous" and dressing up dogs in general can lead to distress.

"False teeth are built for human teeth, and so the indents in them will not fit properly," Anna explained.

"This means that the dentures can not only damage a dog's real teeth, they will also not fit properly - which makes them a choking and foreign body hazard.

"The dog could choke on the teeth which can be fatal, or they could swallow the teeth - the dentures are then very likely to obstruct their stomach opening into the intestines, or the intestines themselves.

"In worst case scenarios, dogs can suffer considerably and die from foreign body obstructions.

"There is no reason to put false teeth in a dog's mouth aside from cosmetic ones - this is simply not ethical.

The warning comes amid concerns over the practice on social media. Picture: Getty

Justine Shotton, of the British Veterinary Association, said: “Most owners consider pets a part of the family, which is great, but it’s important to remember that pets are not fashion accessories.

“Dressing up animals or otherwise unnaturally changing their appearance is not only unnecessary and potentially harmful, but in some cases can also prevent pets from expressing their natural behaviours and from using their body language to communicate. Some costumes may also prevent pets from regulating their body temperature properly and breathing freely, which is especially a concern for flat-faced dogs like French bulldogs and Pugs.

“Halloween is already quite a stressful time for some pets, with excited children, familiar people looking different in costumes and masks, and lots of unfamiliar people coming to the door too. It’s always best to try to keep pets calm and reassured, rather than to add to any anxiety and discomfort by dressing them up too.”

The warning from vets says costumes could injure pets. Picture: Getty

Here's five top tips for Bonfire Night from the BVA: