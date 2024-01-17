James Bond star Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to walking into protected Yellowstone hot spring

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to walking into protected and dangerous Yellowstone hot spring. Picture: Alamy/@touronsofyellowstone/instagram

By StephenRigley

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to allegedly wandering into a "delicate" and dangerous protected hot springs at Yellowstone National Park.

The James Bond actor, 70, entered a plea via a paper filing on January 4 over the November 2023 incident in the US District Court for Wyoming, Cowboy State Daily reports.

Venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick granted Brosnan's request to cancel his initial appearance opting to set up a virtual conference on February 20.

Pierce Brosnan, seen here standing on the springs, is accused of wandering into a 'delicate' and dangerous protected hot springs. Picture: @touronsofyellowstone/instagram

Brosnan was charged with Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation, according to court documents.

The Irish actor was cited twice over the alleged violations at the thermals in the Mammoth Terraces section of the park. He had been due to appear in court on January 23.

A photo uploaded to an account exposing 'tourons' (tourist morons) of Yellowstone showed him on the snow-encrusted springs.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on November 1.

The Mammoth Terraces are a popular feature in Yellowstone, constantly changing in color and activity.

Federal rules stipulate visitors to national parks must stay on the designated walkways and venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Pierce Brosnan in 1997 film Dante's Peak. Picture: Alamy

In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in Dante's Peak - a film highlighting the potential dangers of such springs.

He had been in the area filming 'The Unholy Trinity,' a Western starring Brosnan as a sheriff alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Water temperatures at Mammoth Terraces' springs routinely soar to 161 degrees, while some springs at Yellowstone can register as low as 2 on the pH scale - just one mark above coercive stomach acid.

At least 22 people have died from burns sustained in Yellowstone's springs and geysers.