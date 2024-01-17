James Bond star Pierce Brosnan pleads not guilty to walking into protected Yellowstone hot spring

17 January 2024, 08:08 | Updated: 17 January 2024, 08:29

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to walking into protected and dangerous Yellowstone hot spring
Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to walking into protected and dangerous Yellowstone hot spring. Picture: Alamy/@touronsofyellowstone/instagram

By StephenRigley

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded not guilty to allegedly wandering into a "delicate" and dangerous protected hot springs at Yellowstone National Park.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The James Bond actor, 70, entered a plea via a paper filing on January 4 over the November 2023 incident in the US District Court for Wyoming, Cowboy State Daily reports.

Venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Magistrate Judge Stephanie A. Hambrick granted Brosnan's request to cancel his initial appearance opting to set up a virtual conference on February 20.

Pierce Brosnan, seen here standing on the springs, is accused of wandering into a 'delicate' and dangerous protected hot springs
Pierce Brosnan, seen here standing on the springs, is accused of wandering into a 'delicate' and dangerous protected hot springs. Picture: @touronsofyellowstone/instagram

Read More: Pierce Brosnan in hot water as he's hit with court date for 'hiking into restricted thermal springs in Yellowstone'

Read More: Footloose and ER star dies aged 78 after battle with cancer

Brosnan was charged with Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation, according to court documents.

The Irish actor was cited twice over the alleged violations at the thermals in the Mammoth Terraces section of the park. He had been due to appear in court on January 23. 

A photo uploaded to an account exposing 'tourons' (tourist morons) of Yellowstone showed him on the snow-encrusted springs.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on November 1.

The Mammoth Terraces are a popular feature in Yellowstone, constantly changing in color and activity.

Federal rules stipulate visitors to national parks must stay on the designated walkways and venturing off the boardwalk is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

Pierce Brosnan in 1997 film Dante's Peak
Pierce Brosnan in 1997 film Dante's Peak. Picture: Alamy

In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in Dante's Peak - a film highlighting the potential dangers of such springs.

He had been in the area filming 'The Unholy Trinity,' a Western starring Brosnan as a sheriff alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Water temperatures at Mammoth Terraces' springs routinely soar to 161 degrees, while some springs at Yellowstone can register as low as 2 on the pH scale - just one mark above coercive stomach acid.

At least 22 people have died from burns sustained in Yellowstone's springs and geysers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eni Aluko is 'living in fear' after public attacks from Joey Barton

Eni Aluko flees the country after being left 'scared for safety' following Joey Barton abuse

Exclusive
Muriel McKay was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1969

'Please can you let me dig up her body': Muriel McKay's grandson pleads with the Met commissioner for ‘closure’

Michael Tomlinson told LBC the Rwanda plan to stop small boat crossings 'will work'

Rwanda scheme 'will work,' minister insists ahead of crunch vote after 60 Tory MPs revolt

Aircraft tailfin de-iced

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain cause flight cancellations across Germany

Navy vessels

US, South Korea and Japan conduct naval exercises amid North Korea tensions

Exclusive
Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley speaks to LBC

Met to lead nationwide probe into Post Office Horizon Scandal, Commissioner tells LBC

Xiao Qian

Chinese ambassador says support of Pacific nations should not alarm Australia

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables will stay in prison for two more years after missing parole deadline

Rwanda deportation flights 'must be regular' or the public will breand scheme a 'gimmick' Jonathan Guillis says

Rwanda deportation flights 'must be regular' or the public will brand scheme a 'gimmick' Jonathan Guillis says

The inflation rate has increased

UK inflation rate sees surprise increase after rises in tobacco and alcohol prices

Exclusive
The officers pretended to be vulnerable luxury watch owners

Watch as brazen thieves try to steal luxury watches from undercover police - and are mobbed by other officers

Lynne Marta has died after a battle with cancer.

Footloose and ER star dies aged 78 after battle with cancer

Israel Palestinians

Deal struck to deliver medicine to hostages as Palestinians fight in Gaza

Election 2024 Trump

Trump lawyers foreshadow potential lines of defence in classified documents case

Russia Ukraine War

Sharp increase in civilian casualties in Ukraine, says UN

The UK is colder than usual for this time of year

'Cold plunge of Arctic air' hits UK, as temperatures plummet to -15C, bringing school closures and travel chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bronson Battersby

Horror as 'gorgeous' boy, 2, 'starves to death' after father has fatal heart attack, as family blame social services
The tortoises were found earlier this month

Morbid discovery as police find seven dead giant tortoises in Devon forest

Rishi Sunak has urged his party to come together over the Rwanda bill on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak pleads for Conservatives to 'come together' ahead of Rwanda reckoning after 60 Tory MPs turn on PM
What are claimed to be Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen’s Houthi seized from a vessel in the Arabian Sea

US to ‘relist Yemen’s Houthis as specially designated global terrorists’

Yossi Sharabi and Itai Svirsky died in Hamas captivity

Israeli hostages' families confirm deaths of 'murdered' loved ones in Gaza, as Hamas and Israel agree aid deal
Former US president Donald Trump, right, turns to look at an anonymous prospective juror, standing left, during questions posed by Judge Lewis Kaplan

Trump leaves court before lawyer says he tried to destroy columnist’s reputation

Stewart and Louis Ahearne have been jailed

Two British brothers jailed for breaking into Swiss museum to steal 14th century Ming antiques worth millions
People march during a rally in Belgrade, Serbia, on Tuesday

Serbian opposition supporters return to the streets claiming election fraud

Simon Reeve shared his shocking encounter with the whale shark.

TV presenter Simon Reeve 'left with huge scar’ after run-in with whale shark the ‘size of a bus’ while filming
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to a question during his first prime-time news conference

Macron seeks to rejuvenate his presidency

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan's biographer takes swipe at late Queen over revelations in new royal biography

Harry and Meghan's biographer breaks silence over Lilibet name row with swipe at late Queen
Prince Harry could release a sequel to Spare, Buckingham Palace fears

Buckingham Palace fears Prince Harry will release sequel to bombshell memoir Spare after he 'leaves out key events'
A new biography of King Charles has given an insight into the final days of the late Queen and Harry and Meghan

From Queen's fury over Lilibet to Her Majesty's final moments: What we've learned from King Charles’ new biography

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit