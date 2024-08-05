Fireworks, stones, glass bottles and bricks thrown in Plymouth as 7 arrests made as violent disorder continues

5 August 2024, 20:47 | Updated: 5 August 2024, 22:06

Police intervene with dogs against far-right protestors in Plymouth
Police intervene with dogs against far-right protestors in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Fireworks, stones, glass bottles and bricks are being thrown in Plymouth - in another night of unrest and disorder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Devon and Cornwall Police said "arrests are ongoing" after a police van was damaged and officers were met with "a level of violence" during demonstrations in Plymouth.

More than 420 people have been arrested following nationwide unrest, which was sparked by the deaths of three girls in Southport after a knife attack.

Now, the disorder has spread to the Devon town where far-Right rioters and counter-protesters have begun to face off.

Riot police are lining the streets in the city centre - trying to keep two rival groups apart.

Superintendent Russell Dawe said so far seven arrests are ongoing - three of which happened before the demonstration on public order offences.

Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth
150 officers have been deployed. Picture: Getty

In a post on social media, the force said: "We have seen a level of violence towards officers in Plymouth and a police van has been damaged.

"We are taking action against individuals who are intent on criminality.

"Arrests are ongoing."

'Hate not tolerated'

The force added 150 officers are deployed in the city centre and "work is ongoing to de-escalate the situation" after officers were injured during clashes.

In a post on social media, the force said: "We currently have 150 officers deployed in Plymouth City Centre.

"Violence will not be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated.

"Work is ongoing to de-escalate the situation."

Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth
Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

Armed Forces minister Luke Pollard said protesters who have "thrown projectiles at people" are "not what Plymouth is about".

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, the MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport said: "There is absolutely no place for violence on our streets. There's no place for hate on our streets.

"Plymouth is a brilliant place to live, work and play.

"The diversity of our city makes us stronger - doesn't make us weaker.

Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth
Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

"And we know that those people who have come to our city tonight, who have brought violence onto our streets, who have thrown projectiles at people, who have abused people because of their background or their skin colour or their faith, they have no place in our city.

"That's not what Plymouth is about - that's not who we are. Thank you to the police for keeping us safe, to services from the city council to local businesses who have all taken steps to reassure people, to keep people safe.

"We have still got a long way to go tonight, but there is no place for hate in Plymouth, no place for violence on our streets."

Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth
Anti-racism activists face off far-right protest in Plymouth. Picture: Getty

Jim Colwell, Acting Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, wrote on social media: "Very brave, robust policing in Plymouth this evening.

"Devon and Cornwall officers, supported by colleagues from across the region, responding to abhorrent, mindless criminal behaviour."

