PM denies breaking laws over Downing Street flat refurb during fiery PMQs row

28 April 2021, 13:26

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A furious Boris Johnson has repeatedly denied breaking any laws over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat during a heated PMQs row with Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister was quizzed by the Labour leader just moments after the Electoral Commission announced it has launched a formal investigation.

The watchdog said there are "reasonable grounds" to suspect an offence may have occurred, dramatically deepening the Prime Minister's troubles over the renovations on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Electoral Commission announces formal investigation into Boris Johnson's flat refurb

READ MORE: Boris Johnson 'told aides he could not afford the revamp of his Downing Street flat'

Questions have been mounting since former aide Dominic Cummings accused Mr Johnson of wanting donors to "secretly pay" for the renovations to his No11 residence in a "possibly illegal" move.

Mr Johnson told Prime Minister's Questions he "personally" paid for the renovations, but refused to answer whether he received an initial loan from the Tory party.

The Prime Minister became increasingly angry during the confrontation with the Labour leader
The Prime Minister became increasingly angry during the confrontation with the Labour leader. Picture: PA Images

Sir Keir said to the PM: "Well, somebody here isn't telling the truth. The House will have heard the Prime Minister's answer and I remind him that the Ministerial Code says, and I quote, 'ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation'".

He asked: "Who initially, and Prime Minister, initially is the key word here, who initially paid for the redecoration of his Downing Street flat?"

Mr Johnson replied: "As for the latest stuff that he is bringing up, he should know that I have paid for Downing Street refurbishment personally."

READ MORE: PM 'said he would rather let Covid rip' than impose second lockdown, report claims

He said that upon "any further declaration that I have to make, if any" he will be advised by his newly-appointed independent adviser on ministers' interests, Lord Geidt.

Sir Keir asked the Prime Minister if he believes any "rules or laws have been broken" over the refurbishment of the flat.

"No, I don't," Mr Johnson replied during an angry exchange.

The PM also denied reports which claim he said he would rather see "bodies pile high" than announce a third national coronavirus lockdown.

Sir Keir asked him: "Can the Prime Minister tell the House categorically yes or no, did he make those remarks or remarks to that effect?"

"No," he replied, "And (Sir Keir) is a lawyer, I am given to understand, and I think if he is going to repeat allegations like that he should come to this House and substantiate those allegations, and say where he heard them and who exactly is supposed to have said those things."

He described lockdowns as "appalling things to have to do" but said "we had absolutely no choice" except to implement it.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fully vaccinated people can enjoy fewer restrictions in the US after official advice was given out

UK won't follow US in easing restrictions for vaccinated people, MPs told
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer will go head-to-head at PMQs

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clash at PMQs amid 'sleaze' scandal
Sergey Lavrov

US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War, top diplomat warns
A patient receives an injection of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Europe will reach herd immunity by August – BioNTech chief

Firefighters and rescuers at the site of the blaze in Riga, Latvia

Eight die in building blaze in Latvian capital

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has denied a charge he was violent and engaged in controlling behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend

Wales manager Ryan Giggs denies assaulting two women

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch LIVE from 8PM

The question from James comes amid pressure on the PM

'What is it about Boris Johnson that leads people to suspend the normal rules?'
Tax Payers to face Covid Marshal bill until 2023

Warning Covid Marshals could 'overstepping the mark' amid role extension to 2023
The former Labour staffer gave his take on the war of words between Downing Street and the PM's former top aide

'War of words between Downing Street and Cummings could explode at any moment'
Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son

Kate Garraway's powerful exchange with a caller who lost her son
Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

Iain Dale interviews Kate Garraway on her new book 'The Power of Hope' | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London