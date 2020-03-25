Watch LIVE: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's coronavirus press conference

25 March 2020, 17:02 | Updated: 25 March 2020, 17:11

The government are hosting a daily coronavirus press conference
The government are hosting a daily coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

The government is due to deliver its daily coronavirus update later today - you can watch it here once the conference begins.

Wednesday's conference will be the second since Boris Johnson's announcement that the country is in lockdown for three weeks.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19.

Yesterday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock hosted the daily press conference and announced plans to transform the ExCel Centre in east London into a temporary hospital, the NHS Nightingale Hospital.

He also announced the NHS Volunteers programme, recruiting 250,000 people to assist with the national effort to tackle coronavirus, help the NHS and support the vulnerable.

Watch the updates live above within the next hour.

