Police launch urgent appeal for two men wanted in connection with mum and son missing since June

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find two men wanted in connection with a missing seven-year-old boy and his mum.

Karima Mahmoud, 43, and Adam Glanville, seven, haven’t been seen since June 3 last year, in Richmond London.

The Metropolitan Police have released photos of the two men as they call on the public to aid in the search for the missing pair.

While Adam has not been seen at all since June 3, officers received reports of a sighting of Karima in the vicinity of Bedfont Road in Feltham on October 24.

The two men, one with dark hair, thick glasses and wearing a grey T-shirt, were reportedly involved in an “altercation” with a man at the time the mum and son went missing.

The pictures were taken at the time of this incident.

Detective Sergeant Mary Dawson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We need the public’s help to locate Karima and Adam. Karima is in breach of a family court order and police are trying to locate them both.

“I also want to identify and speak with the two men shown in the image released today. They were involved in an altercation with a man at the time Karima and Adam were last seen together on 3 June - the images were taken then.

“I do not believe they have caused any harm to Karima or Adam, but I believe they may have information as to their whereabouts.”

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation, including the identity of the two men, is asked to call 101 quoting 01/903997/24.

You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain 100% anonymous.