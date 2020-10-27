NHS worker punched and thrown off Tube after challenging non-mask-wearers

27 October 2020, 20:32 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 21:10

Officers want to speak with the above man in connection to the attack
Officers want to speak with the above man in connection to the attack. Picture: British Transport Police
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

An NHS worker has been punched and thrown off a London Underground train for confronting a group of people refusing to wear face coverings.

The British Transport Police (BTP) issued an appeal after a thug attacked and seriously injured the NHS worker aboard a Tube train at around 10pm on Saturday 3 October.

Officers have launched an investigation following the serious and violent assault on a Circle Line service.

The NHS worker was travelling on the Underground when he saw a group of two men and one woman not wearing face coverings while on the train.

He approached them to ask why they were not wearing masks, before getting into an argument with the group.

The healthcare worker was then punched several times in the side of the head by one of the men before being thrown off the carriage and onto the platform at High Street Kensington station.

He suffered serious injuries, including a chipped jaw and three breaks to his eye socket.

The group stayed on the train as it left the station.

BTP officers have released an image of a man who they want to speak with in connection to the attack.

They believe he may have information which could assist their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000068891. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Melania Trump

Melania Trump criticises Biden and Democrats in first solo campaign stop
Boris Johnson has promised a crackdown on "ruthless criminal gangs" organising migrant crossings following the tragic deaths of two young children

Tragedy in the Channel: PM pledges crackdown after children die in migrant boat sinking
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks in Warm Springs

Biden vows unity can ‘save this country’ as Trump hits Midwest
Courtroom drawing of defendant Keith Raniere, centre

Nxivm guru Keith Raniere sentenced to 120 years in prison

The clothing area in a supermarket near Cardiff is deemed non-essential items and is cordoned off

Wales outlines updated rules on 'essential items' following confusion and anger
California wildfires

Tens of thousands evacuated as crews battle California wildfires

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Marcus Rashford has praised local communities pulling together for his free school meals campaign

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican
Labour Shadow Equalities Minister responds to 'worrying' stop-and-search figures

Stop-and-search figures are 'worrying', says Labour Shadow Equalities Minister
James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap

James O'Brien defends PM over calls to provide lockdown roadmap
Caller says working from home 'will put a strain on relationships'

Working from home 'will put a strain on relationships,' says caller
James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again

James O'Brien caller stuck in flat "incredibly anxious" about working from home again
Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

Andy Coulson: The Covid crisis will define Boris Johnson's legacy

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London