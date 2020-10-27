NHS worker punched and thrown off Tube after challenging non-mask-wearers

Officers want to speak with the above man in connection to the attack. Picture: British Transport Police

By Nick Hardinges

An NHS worker has been punched and thrown off a London Underground train for confronting a group of people refusing to wear face coverings.

The British Transport Police (BTP) issued an appeal after a thug attacked and seriously injured the NHS worker aboard a Tube train at around 10pm on Saturday 3 October.

Officers have launched an investigation following the serious and violent assault on a Circle Line service.

The NHS worker was travelling on the Underground when he saw a group of two men and one woman not wearing face coverings while on the train.

He approached them to ask why they were not wearing masks, before getting into an argument with the group.

The healthcare worker was then punched several times in the side of the head by one of the men before being thrown off the carriage and onto the platform at High Street Kensington station.

He suffered serious injuries, including a chipped jaw and three breaks to his eye socket.

The group stayed on the train as it left the station.

BTP officers have released an image of a man who they want to speak with in connection to the attack.

They believe he may have information which could assist their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000068891. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.