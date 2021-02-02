Police appeal to trace man after suspicious death in west London

Police want to trace Frank Sonny Redman, 34. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police investigating a suspicious death in West London have issued an image of a man they want to trace.

Police were called to a property on Collingwood Road in Uxbridge following reports of a man taken unwell on Sunday afternoon.

Police and paramedics attended but the man, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police said a post-mortem held yesterday was inconclusive and officers are awaiting the results of further tests. Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the death.

Police want to trace Frank Sonny Redman, 34, of Uxbridge has they believe he may have vital information and was known to the deceased.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5451/31JAN or Crimestoppers anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.