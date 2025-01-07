Exclusive

‘Police are Failing Us’: Charity cafe suffers £75k damage following three Christmas attacks

7 January 2025, 13:00

Christmas attack on charity cafe causes £75k in damages

By Sophie O'Sullivan

A cafe that hires people with learning disabilities has been forced to close after its windows were smashed three times in two weeks.

Hive Cafe in Streatham, South London, has been forced to close after a series of vandalism attacks which have caused £75,000 damage and left staff feeling abandoned by the police.

Jenni Broaders, the cafe manager said, “It’s the same thing happening to the same place, at the same time, why is no one patrolling?

“It’s like working in an active crime scene”.

Ms Broaders, who has called the police 12 times in nine months, doesn't feel safe. “I’m at a loss of what to do” she adds, describing the attacks as “extremely traumatic”.

Vandal smashes cafe window
Vandal smashes cafe window. Picture: Supplied

Despite detailed CCTV, the police have told Ms Broaders there is nothing they can do to identify the suspects.

This comes as alarm bells have been raised by police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley about an underfunded and overstretched police force, with implications for the Met’s ability to tackle crime.

Ms Broaders has requested increased patrolling of Palace Road in Stretham where the cafe is based but claims police presence hasn’t improved.

“It felt like they were only interested once they heard how much it cost” Ms Broaders added.

The cafe has been attacked three times in two weeks, including once on Christmas Eve.

In the most recent attack, which took place in the early morning of January 6, the 15 windows surrounding the cafe were smashed forcing it to close. The motivation of the attacker remains unclear.

Smashed Hive cafe window
Smashed Hive cafe window. Picture: Supplied

Ms Broaders normally works in the cafe with one other female employee and fears more attacks could take place.

"If one person gets away with it why wouldn’t someone else do it”, she said.

The cafe which is open to the public six days a week, offers placements to students and volunteers, paid employment to adults with learning disabilities, and food to neighbouring supported living.

There are fears that the continued targeting and cost could mean the permanent closure of the cafe which is backed by the Rathbone Society, a Lambeth-based learning disability charity.

A GoFundMe has been launched in an appeal to the community for support to repair the building.

“The community has been great" said Broaders "but it shouldn’t be on the community to keep human beings safe”.

The Met police have been approached for comment.

Critical incidents have been declared at Royal Liverpool University Hospital (bottom right) and Derriford Hospital in Plymouth among others

Critical incident declared at five hospitals due to 'exceptionally high flu cases' with patients facing 50 hour waits
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show

Nigel Farage defends Musk's 'rape genocide apologist' comments on Jess Phillips as 'not beyond the line'
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Tuesday January 7, 2025.

Nigel Farage pledges to launch Reform's own inquiry into grooming gangs scandal

Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Nigel Farage has told LBC he has "no desire to go to war with Elon Musk".

Nigel Farage tells LBC he doesn't want 'war' with Elon Musk and he plans to 'mend fences' at Trump's inauguration
Sir Keir Starmer's comments have sparked a furious backlash

Sir Keir Starmer sparks backlash after blaming 'far-Right' for outrage over lack of grooming gang inquiry
Henry Keith

Former Harrow schoolboy died after diving into water following heavy drinking session with friend
Donald Trump was thwarted in his bid to indefinitely postpone this week's sentencing

Donald Trump loses latest bid to halt sentencing in hush money case ahead of inauguration

Rescue workers stand around a coal mine where at least nine workers are trapped in the Dimapur Hasao district in the north-eastern state of Assam, India

At least nine miners trapped in India coal mine

North Korea

North Korea says it tested hypersonic intermediate range missile

