Body of man recovered from UK floodwaters - as police appeal to identify him

By Flaminia Luck

The body of a man has been recovered from a flooded area of North Yorkshire as parts of the UK have been hit by heavy rain.

Two major incidents have been declared in regions in England.

17 people were rescued by fire crews this morning and many cars have been seen floating in water.

North Yorkshire Police said the body - which is yet to be identified - was recovered from an area of flooding near Intake Lane in Beal, close to Eggborough and Knottingley.

The force said: "Despite extensive enquiries, including with our colleagues in Humberside and West Yorkshire Police, we have been unable to identify him.

"He was found without any identification or personal belongings.

"The man is described as white, in his early 50s to 60s, with light brown short hair and stubble."

Police said he was wearing a multicoloured knitted jumper which is similar to the one pictured with a zip and hood. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Police said he was wearing:

Brown walking boots

Blue denim jeans with a brown belt

A multicoloured knitted jumper with a zip and hood

Possibly a dark green waterproof coat

The force believe he may have entered the water within the last 24 to 48 hours.

An abandoned car is seen in floodwater in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire. Picture: Getty

Major incidents have been declared in Lincolnshire and Leicestershire after rain brought severe flooding in the Midlands on Monday.

Firefighters in Leicestershire received more than 200 calls and rescued 17 people on Monday morning, while authorities in Lincolnshire warned conditions could deteriorate overnight as water iced over.

The incidents come as wintry conditions continued to disrupt travel and close schools, with yellow warnings for snow and ice in force across large parts of the UK.

In England, the Environment Agency had 193 flood warnings in place across England at 5.45pm, meaning flooding is expected, and another 306 flood alerts indicating flooding was possible.