Londoners terrified by drug dealers and vandals told by police to 'play classical music' to fend off thugs

Police told residents in a north London neighbourhood to play classical music as a strategy to fend off criminals. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Terrified residents harassed by drug addicts and criminals in a posh north London neighbourhood were told by police to play classical music to keep the thugs away.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Locals reported smashed car windows in the middle-class northwest London neighbourhood of St John's Wood, sparking a flood of complaints from aggravated neighbours in recent months.

Drug addicts have also been spotted shooting up crack cocaine on the door-step of a family’s £3 million home.

Another resident complained that a drug dealer threatened to shoot and chop him up after he confronted them in public.

When he later reported an alleged drug deal to police, sending pictures as evidence, he was simply told to "play classical music" to keep safe, according to an email seen by The Sun.

He was urged not to play those tunes too loud as that can trigger other complaints, and was advised to call 999 if he spots the suspect again.

Read more: New weather warnings issued amid continued travel chaos as UK battered by heavy snow and freezing rain

Read more: Reform membership surpasses Conservatives, Nigel Farage claims

Residents in St John's Wood have flooded police with complaints in recent months. Picture: Alamy

Ex-Sussex Det Chief Supt Kevin Moore slammed the advice as “completely bonkers”, adding that Ex-Sussex Det Chief Supt Kevin Moore said he has never heard anything so ridiculous.”

The Met Police said in a statement: “While clearly well intentioned, the advice in the email sent to the resident in this case doesn’t reflect Met policy.”

Playing classical music to deter anti-social behaviour has previously been deployed as a tactic by railway and underground stations.

In April, rail company Northern said it would continue to play out tracks inspired by the likes of Handel and Mozart at up to 35 stations to combat bad behaviour.

The firm claimed this led to fewer reports of big groups loitering at its stations in the North West and North East of England.

A Northern spokesperson told the BBS: "Customers have told us they feel safer and we have seen a reduction in the number of reports of people loitering at the station in large groups without any intention of travelling."

The London Underground has also previously trialed using classical music in station ticket halls, waiting areas and walkways to discourage anti-social behaviour in various stations.

It first launched the scheme in 2007, and reported a 33% drop in robberies, a 25% dip in assaults on staff, and a 37% decrease in vandalism.

Research also revealed that the around 85% of people surveyed were in favour of the classical music scheme, recommending that it should be rolled to other stations on the network.

The tactic has also been used by councils, including Shropshire, which pumped out classical jams around its historic Old Market Hall building to tackle anti-social behaviour and rough sleeping.