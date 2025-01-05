New weather warnings issued amid continued travel chaos as UK battered by heavy snow and freezing rain

New weather warnings have been issued as heavy snowfall and freezing rain continues to batter Britain. Picture: Getty/Met office

By Josef Al Shemary

New weather warnings have been issued as heavy snowfall and freezing rain continues to batter Britain, causing severe travel disruptions across large parts of the nation.

Britain is battling heavy snow and freezing temperatures, which could go as low as -10C, as new weather warnings are put in place urging people to stay indoors.

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain has created significant travel disruption across the UK as the cold start to the new year continues.

Several major airports closed their runways on Sunday morning due to heavy snow. A number of them have reopened but passengers have been warned to still expect significant delays.

In Ireland, almost 60,000 homes are without power, and are unlikely to be connected again for several days according to an energy provider.

New snow and rain warnings have been issued, with the north of the country more affected by heavy snowfall, and the south more at risk of flooding.

Manchester and Liverpool John Lennon Airport closed their runways for several hours on Sunday morning due to heavy snow.

Manchester reopened early this morning around 7am, while Liverpool reopened at 10.15am.

Leeds Bradford Airport confirmed shortly after 2.15pm that its runway had reopened but added some disruption was expected to continue throughout the day.

It had earlier warned that access through security could be temporarily restricted due to the high number of customers already in the departure lounge awaiting flights.

Birmingham Airport suspended operations overnight "for snow clearing and safety reasons", but said it was on schedule for "business as usual" on Sunday.

Bristol Airport reopened at about 11pm on Saturday but warned of ongoing delays because aircraft were out of position following flight cancellations.

All the affected airports urged passengers to check with their airline for updates.

Stranded vehicles and collisions have left key roads in northern England closed while rail services have also been cancelled with two amber weather warnings still in place.

The Environment Agency had issued 22 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, across southern England and more than 200 flood alerts across the country on Sunday afternoon.

Up to 40cm of snow is expected in some parts of the country. Picture: Getty

The Met Office said some rural communities could be cut off, with up to 40cm of snow on ground above 300m before conditions ease later on Sunday.

National Highways warned that up to 25 cm of snow could affect roads in northern England, and multiple major highways have been closed for several hours at a time due to the weather conditions and resulting collisions.

Cumbria Police said it was responding to a multiple vehicle collision on the A595 at Bothel and to a one-vehicle collision on Kirkstone Pass in the Lake District, where there was "a lot of ice and snow" on the road.

Two amber weather warnings from the Met Office have been put in place in England and Wales, with 3cm to 7cm of snowfall predicted for much of the affected area, mixing with rain at times in lower-lying areas.

Higher ground in Wales and the southern Pennines could see 15cm to 30cm of snow, the forecaster said, with milder air leading to a rapid thaw in the south of the warning area through Sunday.

The second amber warning for snow, covering most of northern England including Leeds, Sheffield and the Lake District, is in place until midnight on Sunday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice covers most of the remaining parts of England and Wales until midnight, while a similar warning covers large parts of Northern Ireland from 6pm on Sunday.

The weather warnings in place across the country going into Monday. Picture: Met Office

Freezing rain, which occurs when rain instantly freezes upon hitting the ground, could cause "treacherous conditions in places" as temperatures plummet to -10C.

Temperatures have fallen as low as -8.6C and a man has died after falling 70m from a mountain ridge in the Lake District.

Power cuts are expected across the country, with stranded vehicles, train and air delays also likely.

Rural communities risk being “cut off” due to extreme weather with up to 30cm of snowfall expected in some areas, the Met Office warned.

Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow. Picture: Getty

Due to the freezing temperatures, the RSPCA has warned households that antifreeze and salt can be poisonous to pets

“Pets die every year from accidental poisonings from antifreeze spills and leaks, as well as from leaking water coolant from cars, but most of these deaths are avoidable,” the RSPCA said.

The animal charity urged drivers to check their cars to make sure they were not leaking water coolant and to keep antifreeze in sealed and labelled containers, away from pets.

The RSPCA also reminded dog owners to wash their pet’s paws if they have walked though areas gritted with rock salt.

“If you think any animal has ingested rock salt, call a vet immediately,” the charity said.

“Signs can be non-specific and a blood test will be required to check the blood sodium concentration. Never attempt to induce vomiting; only a vet should do this.”

Three less severe warnings are in place across much of England and Wales for the majority of the weekend up until Monday afternoon.

The Met Office added fresh warnings for Eastern Scotland on Saturday morning, lasting from 09:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday and covering an area from Inverness down to Dundee and Edinburgh.

National Highways warned a "spell of disruptive snow" would spread across southern and central parts of the road network on Saturday night.

Road users in England's north were warned up to 25cm of snow could hit parts of the network including the A66 Old Spittal, A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 at Windy Hill.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said some "significant accumulations" of snow are possible in parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England, and the additional factor of strengthening winds could lead to drifting of lying snow.

Walkers in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

He continued: "There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places.

"As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous."

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

Three-day weekend snow warning issued for England, Wales and parts of Scotland

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Dr Dave continued: “Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing.

"Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions. Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house.

“During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support. Prolonged periods of cold weather can often mean that some people feel isolated in their home.

“They may need help with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or they may just need a chat and to see a friendly face.”

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said temperatures would remain below average with some areas struggling to get above freezing for several days.

Further weather warnings could be issued for the start of next week.