NHS Cornwall declares critical incident as flu cases quadruple and experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead

4 January 2025, 02:59

The number of people in hospital in England is rising at a "very concerning rate" and is more than four times the level it was a month ago.
By Josef Al Shemary

NHS bosses in Cornwall have declared a critical incident as the county’s health services face ‘significant pressure’.

The critical incident was declared as the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro is experiencing long ambulance queues outside and high patient numbers in its emergency department.

NHS executives are now urging people to avoid coming to A&E if they do not have a life or limb-threatening injury.

Kate Shields, chief executive of NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly integrated care board said: "We urgently need the public's support to make sure we can see those who are sickest and have the greatest need.

"Please only come to the emergency department if you have a life or limb-threatening emergency."

Ms Shields urged the public to help by using alternative services, including minor injury units, urgent treatment centres, pharmacies and NHS 111.

The NHS advises anyone unwell with flu, norovirus, or Covid-19 to stay at home, rest and hydrate.

According to NHS data, the number of people in hospital in England is rising at a "very concerning rate" and is more than four times the level it was a month ago.

An average of 4,469 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, compared to just under 1,100 on December 1.

The number of people in critical care for flu is also rising, having increased by 17 per cent last week compared to the previous week.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said: “These latest figures show the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up before we headed into the new year, skyrocketing to over 5,000 cases a day in hospital as of the end of last week and rising at a very concerning rate.

The NHS is under pressure with an upsurge in flu cases
“With what looks like an extreme cold snap expected right across England ahead of the weekend, we know the low temperatures can be dangerous for those who are vulnerable or have respiratory conditions.

Declaring a critical incident enables the NHS to create capacity, expedite patient discharges, relieve emergency department pressure and free up ambulances and their crews for urgent care.

Professor Redhead added: “the number of hospital beds in England filled by patients with norovirus-like symptoms was an average of 538 per day last week - down slightly from the week before, but much higher than the average from this time last year, which was 377.

"The average number of children with RSV and beds occupied by Covid patients last week is also slightly down on the week before.”

Earlier on Friday, a Surrey Hospital warned people to only attend in cases of a "life-threatening emergency" after a critical incident was declared following the spread of winter viruses.

East Surrey Hospital has asked the public to use alternative NHS services, including non-emergency number 111, local pharmacies, GPs, as well as urgent treatment centres in a bid to prioritise the most severely ill patients.

The move was made to ensure emergency care is available for the most seriously ill patients.It comes after the NHS warned it is "busier than ever before" this winter, warning of a "quad-demic" situation involving four of the most common winter viruses - influenza virus, RSV, coronavirus and norovirus.

Those who are eligible, and NHS staff, are being urged to get vaccinations without delay as virus levels rise and pressure remains on the country's hospitals.

Professor Redhead added: “On top of flu there is also continual pressure from Covid, while RSV and norovirus hospital cases are also higher than last year, with hospitals putting in place an extra 1,300 beds last week than the same time last year in expectation of this continued pressure from viruses and other demand."

The NHS has also issued an urgent warning for people to stay indoors the next few days as the UK is set to face three days of snow and temperatures of -10C.

Doctors are telling vulnerable people to stay inside early in the day or late in the evening and to stock up on food and medicine ahead of the icy weather this weekend.

Temperatures could fall as low as minus 8C on Thursday night as wintry conditions are expected to continue for at least a week.

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

