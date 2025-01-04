Cold Weather Payment alert: Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of Brits are set to receive cold weather payments as temperatures plummet below zero.

Large parts of the UK will be hit by heavy snow and freezing rain this weekend, with two amber weather warnings in place.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said some "significant accumulations" of snow are possible in parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England, and the additional factor of strengthening winds could lead to drifting of lying snow.

He continued: "There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places.

"As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous."

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -10C in some areas, triggering cold weather payments from the Department of Work and Pensions to help towards energy bills.

The £25 payments are made to those living in England and Wales during freezing temperatures between November 1 and March 31.

Those expected to receive the payout are in Cumbria, Northumberland or along the Scottish border.

It will be available to people who receive certain benefits such as Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Universal Credit, and Support for Mortgage Interest.

Money should be received within 14 days of each seven-day period of very cold weather.

Full list of postcodes receiving Cold Weather Payments:

Eskdalemuir:

DG14

TD9

Redesdale:

NE19

NE47

NE48

NE49

Shap: