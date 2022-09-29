Police arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia was murdered on 22 August in Liverpool. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Danielle DeWolfe

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, after the schoolgirl was shot dead in her home.

The nine-year-old was killed after a gunman entered their house in Knotty Ash, Liverpool, on 22 August.

A man, from Dovecot, to the east of the city, has been taken in for questioning by detectives.

10 men have now been arrested in connection with the case. None have yet been charged.

It comes as a reward of £200,000 was offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest. It is the biggest single reward offer in charity's history.

A £100,000 sum was offered by a private donor, and the charity's founder Lord Ashcroft has matched that for the biggest single reward offer in its history.

The investigation into the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is ongoing. Picture: Picture: Police handout

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also injured as a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into their property at about 10pm.

The nine-year-old was hit in the chest as she stood behind her mother who was struck by the same bullet.

The investigation into Olivia’s murder is ongoing, with police continuing to appeal for information.

PLEASE RT: Last week, I offered £50,000 for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of 9 yr old Olivia Pratt Korbel. I have now doubled it to match a £100,000 donation from a new donor, making a total #reward of £200,000 https://t.co/3kpRmlUPrH — Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) September 21, 2022

Police urged anyone with information to come forward and assist investigators "by DM-ing @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.

"If you have any CCTV/dashcam/smart doorbell footage that could help our inquiries they can be downloaded on the dedicated public portal for Olivia's murder, which will go straight through to the investigation team."

"Footage can be submitted here Public Portal (mipp.police.uk).