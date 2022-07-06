Forty arrests as police crack down on 'gang that smuggled 10,000 people across Channel'

6 July 2022, 13:05

More than 40 people have been arrested during a crack down on people smuggling across the Channel
More than 40 people have been arrested during a crack down on people smuggling across the Channel. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

More than 40 people have been arrested during "the biggest international operation to crack down on criminal gangs suspected of people-smuggling across the Channel".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Operation Punjum, led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK, was carried out alongside Operation Thoren in Europe to target an organised crime gang suspected of smuggling up to 10,000 people across the Channel in the last 12 to 18 months.

Raids took place in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands on Tuesday, as part of a joint operation co-ordinated by Europol with Eurojust, the European Union's criminal justice co-operation agency.

It is understood overall there have been in excess of 40 arrests across all the countries involved, with several hundred life jackets found and 50 small boats, such as dinghies, recovered at one location alone.

In London, NCA officers arrested a 26-year-old man in Rushey Green, Catford, and a 22-year-old man in St Davids Square, on the Isle of Dogs, both London, on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration.

Read more: Rwanda migrant plan is not 'appalling' but 'should be a deterrent', Priti Patel tells LBC

The NCA's director of threat leadership, Chris Farrimond, said these arrests were believed to be "directly linked to the operation". The men remain in custody and are being questioned by NCA investigators.

Of four other arrests made, two were "believed to be illegal migrants" and have been handed over to immigration authorities, while two others were detained on drug offences.

The NCA said the raids were believed to be the "biggest ever international operation targeting criminal networks suspected of using small boats to smuggle thousands of people into the UK".

Prosecutors in the north-western city of Osnabruck were reportedly in charge of the German raids.

Some 900 officers from the federal police and the Osnabruck police headquarters were involved in 36 searches of properties, with 18 people arrested in Lower Saxony, Bremen, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany's press agency dpa said.

Read more: 'Stacked bodies' of 46 migrants found dead in Texas lorry trailer tragedy

The NCA said all of the countries had been working together as part of a long-running taskforce to tackle people smuggling and Channel crossings and investigations began with the arrest of a suspected people-smuggling "kingpin" in London earlier this year.

Mr Farrimond told reporters at a briefing: "It was actually our intelligence which started this all off and which led to the culmination (on Tuesday).

"Many of those arrested overseas have been targeted as a result of evidence that we provided into the taskforce."

Iranian Hewa Rahimpur, 29, who was living in Ilford, east London, was arrested in May suspected of being a leading figure in a network organising human trafficking via small boats and is facing extradition proceedings to send him to Belgium.

Asked how much the gang was believed to be charging migrants to cross the Channel after lining up boats, engines and life jackets for them, Mr Farrimond said a "straight trip across the Channel" was estimated to be charged at between 2,500 and 3,500euros.

Read more: Refugee who was 'raped and beaten' after deportation brands Rwanda plan a 'death sentence'

But he added that most people ask for help to travel across Europe as well which would cost more.

While this operation alone "will not stop the flow of migrants to the UK", Mr Farrimond said he believes the scale of the work will "absolutely" make a dent, adding: "It will take some time for this group, or whichever group succeeds it, to recover. Now we're not going to stop at this point.

"Ideally we'd like to stop the supply of small boats much earlier on so that they really have difficulty getting their hands on them.

"And we'd also like to attack the money flows in a lot more detail than we do right now. So there's plenty more to do. It's not going to stop it but it is going to make a dent."

More information on the European operation is expected to be provided at a Eurojust press conference in The Hague in the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Mr Farrimond described people smugglers as using "cheap, barely sea-worthy vessels" to hold up to 60 people which are driven by an "underpowered engine which can't really shift the number of people who are on board".

Discussing the scale of migrant crossings - with more than 12,800 having arrived in the UK so far this year - he said there was a "degree of supply and demand", adding: "We've got individuals who have effectively sold their life savings, or else they've borrowed heavily.

"They've made the perilous trek from where they came in order to get to northern France. And they're pretty determined to get across the Channel.

"The only the levers that we can exert from an NCA point of view is that we can make the job of the trafficking groups as difficult as possible so they can't ply their trade."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid set out in detail the reasons for his resignation

'The reset button can only work so many times': Sajid Javid’s resignation speech in full

Conservative MP Chris Skidmore has submitted a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Tory MP says PM should quit, saying Pincher scandal 'effective cover-up of sexual abuse'

17 MPS quit government as Boris faces a fight for his political survival

'The lightweight brigade': Sir Keir blasts Tories loyal to PM for 'lack of self respect'

Aiden was orphaned after his mum and dad were killed in the shooting. Shooter Robert Crimo opened fire on the Independence Day parade

Almost $2m raised for toddler orphaned after parents killed in July 4 massacre in US

Nadhim Zahawi said he trusted Boris Johnson because he had admitted he'd got something wrong

Sunak and Javid didn’t take 'cowards way out,' insists Chancellor as PM fights to survive

Tony Garnet with Sofiia Karkadym.

Dad who left partner for Ukrainian refugee becomes full-time carer after she goes partially blind
ameron Norrie soaked in the biggest moment of his career after reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals

Cameron Norrie makes Wimbledon history as he storms through to semi-finals

Nadhim Zahawi has replaced Rishi Sunak

Nadhim Zahawi replaces Sunak as Chancellor of the Exchequer

Steve Barclay

Steve Barclay appointed Health Secretary after Sajid Javid resigns

ad

Chicago shooter 'dressed up as a woman' to evade cops after killing seven

Rishi Sunak has quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as health secretary as Boris Johnson's leadership faced a fresh crisis.

Read Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid's resignation letters in full

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid have resigned

The end of Boris? Beleaguered PM fights for political life after Sunak and Javid quit

British Airways has revealed it will be scrapping hundreds more flights from Gatwick and Heathrow.

BA axes hundreds more summer flights from Gatwick and Heathrow

Glum faces round the Cabinet table

Glum faces of the cabinet as PM under pressure over Pincher sleaze scandal

J

Dad-of-two 'lawfully-killed' in 'delusional' police operation, inquiry finds

A Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape is being quizzed on two further sex attacks against a second woman.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape accused of two further attacks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lurpak has jumped to £9.35 in some stores, while others have added security tags to the products.

Supermarkets add security tags to Lurpak as price soars to £9 a tub
Cinemas across the UK have banned groups of young people dress in suits from watching the new Minion's film

Cinemas ban teens in suits from watching new Minions film after viral TikTok trend
The aftermath of the blaze in Bedford.

Horror Bedford explosion may have been sparked by camping stove as more bodies feared
Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests

Harry Dunn's 'killer' fled as Pincher 'distracted' by misconduct probe, Labour MP suggests
Actress Mona Hammond has died at the age of 91.

EastEnders and Desmond's actress Mona Hammond dies aged 91

New laws will give residents the right to vote on street name changes proposed by local councils

Residents to be given power to stop 'woke' councils changing historic street names
Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters disrupting traffic

Priti Patel demands police arrest and fine protesters causing mayhem on motorways
Boris Johnson is believed to have been given a "first-hand account" of allegations against MP Chris Pincher

Boris given 'first-hand account' of allegations against Pincher before his promotion
A Premier League footballer has reportedly been arrested in north London on suspicion of rape.

Premier League footballer arrested on suspicion of rape in north London
Boris insisted the Northern Ireland protocol would not break treaties

PM: Northern Ireland protocol shake up won't break international treaties

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/07 | Watch again

The Conservative Party is having what looks and sounds like a collective nervous breakdown, Andrew Marr has said.

Andrew Marr: The Conservative Party is having what looks like a collective nervous breakdown
Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson

Eddie Mair lists Ministers with the power to oust Boris Johnson
James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'

James O'Brien savages those still backing Boris Johnson - 'Complicit in catastrophe!'
Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster

Journalist lifts lid on shocking culture of sexual harassment in Westminster
Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call

Civil servant urges colleagues to quit over PM's 'lies' in 'most remarkable' call
Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'nothing to do with Brexit'

Rees-Mogg: Economic crisis 'very little to do with Brexit'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/07 | Watch again

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

'Horrific': LBC listeners reveal chilling experiences of stalking

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London