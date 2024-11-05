Police attacked with fireworks, bricks and bottles as masked youths cause bonfire night chaos across Edinburgh

5 November 2024, 23:07

Police have said they are responding to incidents of disorder "across Edinburgh" on Bonfire Night - with groups of youths hurling fireworks, bricks and other missiles.
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Police officers in Edinburgh have been attacked with fireworks, bricks, and bottles amid Bonfire Night disorder spreading across parts of Scotland.

Large groups of youths have launched missiles at riot police stationed in the Gilmerton and Sighthill areas of the city, adding to escalating incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Scottish Secretary and Edinburgh South MP, Ian Murray, condemned the disturbances in Gilmerton as "disgraceful and unacceptable," emphasising that stricter controls on firework sales may be necessary. "We must stop the sale of fireworks to those who wish to use this time of year to cause havoc on our streets," he said.

Following “intelligence” suggesting plans for unrest and firework-related crime, Police Scotland granted officers stop-and-search powers across Gracemount, Moredun, and Niddrie.

This means officers can search individuals and vehicles for weapons and other “dangerous instruments” if there is a risk of serious violence or disorder.

Superintendent Neil Wilson of Edinburgh Police explained, "We are currently responding to incidents of disorder involving large groups of youths throwing a range of objects, including fireworks, bricks and bottles, across Edinburgh. Local policing teams are being supported by specialist resources as part of Operation Moonbeam."

Additional measures include the deployment of a helicopter and other "specialist resources" under Operation Moonbeam, an initiative dedicated to addressing fireworks-related offences and maintaining order.

In response to escalating disturbances, Lothian Buses withdrew all services from the Niddrie area for the night, citing a “difficult but necessary decision” to ensure safety. "The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is our absolute priority," the company noted in a social media statement, reiterating a "zero-tolerance approach to all instances of antisocial behaviour."

Niddrie had also seen unrest on 31 October, with reports of fireworks and bricks being thrown at both police and public transport vehicles.

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, officers seized a "significant quantity" of fireworks from a van in Drumpchapel, which they said were being "sold to the general public, including children." A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and Trading Standards have been alerted.

Scotland’s first fireworks control zones (FCZs) are in effect across parts of Edinburgh and Glasgow from 1 to 10 November, prohibiting the use of fireworks within these designated areas. Violations carry potential penalties of up to £5,000 in fines, six months in prison, or both.

