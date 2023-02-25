Police find two bodies in Clyde after day-long search for capsized tugboat

25 February 2023, 16:20 | Updated: 25 February 2023, 16:26

The coastguard stood down after five hours and was replaced by Police Scotland
The coastguard stood down after five hours and was replaced by Police Scotland. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The bodies of two men have been recovered in a police search of the River Clyde after a tugboat capsized yesterday afternoon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tugboat Biter sank off Custom House Quay in Greenock, Inverclyde at around 3.30pm on Friday.

It had been escorting cruise ship the Hebridean Princess.

After a five-hour coastguard search involving a helicopter, rescuers stood down and were replaced by officers from Police Scotland.

The force confirmed this afternoon that two bodies were recovered.

A boat involved in the search is pictured on the Clyde this morning
A boat involved in the search is pictured on the Clyde this morning. Picture: Alamy

Chief Inspector Damian Kane said: “Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the men at this difficult time and I would ask that their privacy is respected. 

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support as searches were ongoing and as we continue to carry out our enquiries.”

The victims have not yet been identified, but police said the families of two crew members who had been reported missing have been informed.

A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said: “The MAIB was notified of an accident involving a tug which capsized on the River Clyde yesterday.

"The MAIB has a team of inspectors on site who have begun gathering evidence as part of the process of conducting a preliminary assessment.”

An officer is pictured diving into the Clyde as the search began yesterday afternoon
An officer is pictured diving into the Clyde as the search began yesterday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

West Scotland MSP Neil Bibby tweeted earlier on Saturday: "Very concerning news about the distressing accident off Greenock. My thoughts are with the crew, their families and the rescue team at this worrying time."

Eyewtiness Daniel McBride told BBC Scotland that the tug boat capsized "pretty instantaneously".

He added that coastguard rescuers began to bang on the hull to see if anyone was inside, but the boat sank minutes later.

