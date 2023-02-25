Community comes together for senior detective fighting for life after 'barbaric' gun attack in Northern Ireland

Events are being held in Northern Ireland to show solidarity with an off-duty police officer who is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night. Picture: Alamy / Getty

By Chris Samuel

Events have been held in Northern Ireland to show solidarity with an off-duty police officer who is "fighting for his life" after being shot on Wednesday night.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, was shot multiple times in front of his son near a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh, County Tyrone at about 8pm.

Mr Caldwell, 48, was attacked after coaching an under-15s football team at Beragh Swifts.

The club is holding a walk for Mr Cadwell and a rally is being held the centre of Omagh, County Tyrone.

Breragh Swifts chairman Ricky Lyons said it was supporting the young players who witnessed the incident.

"He was taking a kids' training session - it's hard to compute that someone would try to attempt to kill John at that moment," Mr Lyons said.

A "No Going Back" rally organised by Omagh Trade Union Council saw the streets outside Omagh Courthouse filled with people united against paramilitary violence.

Mr Caldwell, who is one of the best-known detectives in the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), remains critically ill and sedated in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture: Alamy

It's understood he suffered life-changing injuries.

The PSNI's main line of inquiry is that the New IRA, a dissident republican group, were responsible for the shooting.

Dissident republicans are opposed the Good Friday Agreement, and continue to use violence in a bid to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.

Boys from Beragh Swifts football club lead a walk of solidarity in support of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell who was shot while attending a Beragh Swifts football coaching session with his son, on February 25, 2023 in Omagh, Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Five men aged 22, 38, 43, 45, and 47 were arrested over the attempted murder and remain in custody.

Speaking this week ahead of the rally, Omagh Trades Union Council Secretary Anton McCabe said: “There must be no going back to the Troubles.

People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse. Picture: Alamy

“The shooting of John Caldwell, in front of children, was barbaric. It has traumatised the children who were there. It has opened up the trauma many carry from the past.

"Those who carry out these actions offer our community death, injury and division.

“Workers and young people want better. We want freedom from fear. All paramilitaries offer is bloodshed and division.

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting. Picture: Alamy

“On Tuesday last, hundreds of health and education workers across Northern Ireland showed us the future. Here in Omagh, they protested at the Courthouse. They were standing together as workers to defend the health and education systems.

“Their action can make our society a better place. Their action showed what unites us. Workers and young people in Omagh have a proud tradition of standing together. On Saturday, we will keep up that tradition.”