Body found in search for The Office star Mackenzie Crook’s missing sister-in-law

A body has been found in the search for Laurel Aldridge, the missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, Sussex police have confirmed. Picture: Sussex Police / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A body has been found in the search for Laurel Aldridge, 62, the missing sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook, Sussex police have confirmed.

The force said in statement: “Sadly, the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel.

“At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman.”

Mr Crook had made public appeals to find Ms Aldridge, his wife’s 62-year-old elder sister, who was reported missing from her West Sussex home on February 14.

The actor, who starred in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean described his sister-in-law’s disappearance as “agonising” for the family.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Mr Crook they believed that her disappearance could be linked to her ongoing treatment for cancer.

“She was diagnosed with cancer last year and she missed her fifth chemo session last Tuesday and we think that’s what has triggered some sort of crisis in her and she’s gone off for a long walk somewhere…we are really clutching at straws now after a week,” he said.

Laurel Aldridge. Picture: Sussex Police

Her son Matthew Aldridge made a desperate appeal for people living nearby to check sheds, outbuildings and doorbell footage that same day.

Speaking to the BBC he said: “It is terrible, it’s like a nightmare, in a way we’re waiting to wake up from it but we’ve got each other and we’ve received a lot of love and support from the wider community and that’s really helping us get through.”

Ms Aldridge was reported missing from her Sussex home on February 14. Picture: Sussex Police

“We’re continuing to look in the local woodlands and fields. She loved nature so we think that’s perhaps where she’s gone.”

House-to-house enquiries were conducted by Sussex police and officers with dogs were searched parts of West Sussex.

The NPAS helicopter, drones and the volunteer specialist Sussex search teams joined efforts to find her.