Specialist divers who assisted search for Nicola Bulley 'removed from National Crime Agency list of experts'

Specialist Group International (SGI), led by Peter Faulding (L), has reportedly been removed from the NCA's list of experts. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Chris Samuel

Specialist divers who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley have reportedly been struck from the National Crime Agency’s experts list.

Peter Faulding’s Specialist Group International (SGI) was suspended this week while a review is carried out, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Mr Faulding was asked by Ms Bulley's family to help as police in Lancashire searched for the missing mother in the village of St Michael's on Wyre.

He and his team scanned a three-mile stretch of the river between St Michael’s and Cartford Bridge over two and a half days, using sonar equipment he described as “state of the art”.

When she wasn't found in their search, Mr Faulding concluded Ms Bulley was not in the river, speculating that her phone, which was found on a bench overlooking the river, may have been a “decoy”.

On February 8 Mr Faulding said: “If Nicola was in that river I would have found her — I guarantee you that — and she’s not in that section of the river.”

Her body was eventually found 0.9 miles downstream from St Michael’s on Sunday February 18. A full inquest into her death is expected to be held June.

Peter Faulding speaks to the media in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, as police continued their search for Nicola Bulley, February 6, 2023. Picture: Alamy

He called criticism he received after the body was discovered "unfair" and it wasn't fair for him to be made "the fall guy".

The NCA’s Expert Advisers Database (EAD), which is used to identify and source experts helpful to law enforcement investigations, listed Mr Faulding as a registered search expert.

Its database covers a broad range of expertise in more than two dozen areas, including psychiatrists, accountants, and forensic artists.

A spokesperson for the NCA said: “The NCA does not employ, endorse or accredit experts on our adviser database.

The mother-of-two was missing for 23 days having last been seen on January 27. Picture: Facebook

"The database is subject to continual review and its purpose is to maintain a list of expertise UK law enforcement can draw upon when required.

“We proactively seek feedback from customers regarding experts’ performance and contribution.

"The monitoring of performance equally applies to individuals and organisations who become involved in investigations without NCA engagement.”

According The Times, a review into what happened in the Bulley case is being carried out internally and SGI could be returned to the list depending on its findings.