Police hunt Godfather of Grime Wiley six months after court no-show

Wiley failed to show up at court. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Grime artist Wiley is being hunted by police after failing to arrive at a court hearing.

The Met said the rapper, known as the Godfather of Grime, was wanted over the no-show.

Wiley, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jnr, is being sought in a fresh appeal by police in Newham.

The Wearing My Rolex star is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, and allegedly smashing plates and attacking Ali Jacko, a former kickboxer.

The 43-year-old rapper from Tower Hamlets, who was made an MBE in 2018, had used Mr Jacko's recording studio before the pandemic.

The Met said at the time of the alleged incident: "Officers attended the location. It was alleged that a man had entered the flat, assaulted the occupant and caused criminal damage to property.

"The man was arrested and taken into custody."

He had been due to arrive at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11, facing charges of burglary and assault by beating.

Previously, he did not show up at a hearing at London's Thames Magistrates Court in September.

In a video at the time, he reportedly said: "The police, listen, me to you.

"Don't come and get me, don't look for me. I'll go down there. I'm going to have a drink, then I'll go down there."