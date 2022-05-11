Police hunt Godfather of Grime Wiley six months after court no-show

11 May 2022, 14:15

Wiley failed to show up at court
Wiley failed to show up at court. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Grime artist Wiley is being hunted by police after failing to arrive at a court hearing.

The Met said the rapper, known as the Godfather of Grime, was wanted over the no-show.

Wiley, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jnr, is being sought in a fresh appeal by police in Newham.

The Wearing My Rolex star is accused of breaking into a flat in Forest Gate, east London, on August 28, and allegedly smashing plates and attacking Ali Jacko, a former kickboxer.

The 43-year-old rapper from Tower Hamlets, who was made an MBE in 2018, had used Mr Jacko's recording studio before the pandemic.

The Met said at the time of the alleged incident: "Officers attended the location. It was alleged that a man had entered the flat, assaulted the occupant and caused criminal damage to property.

"The man was arrested and taken into custody."

He had been due to arrive at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11, facing charges of burglary and assault by beating.

Previously, he did not show up at a hearing at London's Thames Magistrates Court in September.

In a video at the time, he reportedly said: "The police, listen, me to you.

"Don't come and get me, don't look for me. I'll go down there. I'm going to have a drink, then I'll go down there."

Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Henry Winkler

Happy Days star Henry Winkler to write memoir

People gather at Yoyogi Hukamachi Mini Park in Tokyo

Wim Wenders to make film about fancy public toilets in Japan

A passenger wearing a face mask waits for his flight at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany

EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

Orthodox Sister Evdokia gestures in front of the crater of an explosion, after Russian shelling next to the Orthodox Skete in honour of St John of Shanghai in Adamivka, near Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukrainians stop flow of Russian gas through hub

A ferry departs from Livadia port on the Aegean Sea island of Tilos, south-eastern Greece

Greek island bets on green future

Sri Lankan army soldiers patrol during curfew in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka deploys troops in capital after violence and protests
A woman holds a placard protesting against a sedition case in Bangalore, India, in 2020

India puts harsh sedition law on hold

People march with rainbow-coloured and heart-shaped posters and a banner during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2017

Tokyo to recognise same-sex unions but not as legal marriage

A couple wearing face masks walk by a wall displaying a words “I Love Chaoyang” as they heading to get tested for Covid-19 in the Chaoyang district in Beijing

China criticises ‘irresponsible’ WHO remarks on zero-Covid approach

