Police hunt sex offender for second time this year and warn he's a threat to women

Police are hunting for Joslin again. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting a registered sex offender recently released from prison who is a risk to both young women and girls.

Officers want help finding Daniel Joslin, 40, who failed to comply with a registered sex offender notification after being released from prison in May.

He was last seen in the vicinity of St Marie's Catholic Church in Oak Street, Rugby, at about 7.29am on May 25.

He was also seen in and around the Rugby train station.

Joslin is white, 6ft 1ins tall and slim, and is known to use a number of aliases.

The Met said: "He has previously targeted young women and girls and is considered to be a risk to both.

"If Joslin is seen do not approach him but call 999 immediately."

It is the second time police have appealed to find Joslin. Previously, he went missing in east London and was wanted for failing to comply with a notification and a breach of court bail.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or tweet to @MetCC on Twitter.

Quote EWMS 02RC/864258 or 02CW/864258 when contacting police.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use their website crimestoppers-uk.org.