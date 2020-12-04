Police in Tier 2 areas 'argue with pub landlords over Scotch eggs'

4 December 2020, 07:35

Police have been criticised for "overzealous" enforcement
Police have been criticised for "overzealous" enforcement

By Maddie Goodfellow

Police have been accused of "overzealous" enforcement in pubs after landlords reported arguments between punters and officers in Tier 2 over whether a scotch egg is a "substantial meal."

Landlords also reported incidents of customers being thrown out by police as soon as they had finished their meal.

In an email seen by the Telegraph, Patrick Dardis, chief executive of Young's, said officers in London on Wednesday told customers to leave pubs as soon as they had finished their meals and said they had been "intimidating" customers.

Mr Dardis emailed all Young’s staff after the incidents, reporting “intimidation, bordering on harassment from officials in some of our pubs”. 

It comes mixed messaging over post-lockdown rules for pubs left ministers with Scotch egg on their face and the public confused about what counts as a "substantial meal".

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove joked on LBC that he might enjoy a couple of Scotch eggs "with pickle on the side" as a starter but it would not count as a "substantial meal".

However, he later changed his tune and told ITV that it does in fact count as a substantial meal.

"I myself would definitely scoff a couple of Scotch eggs if I had the chance, but I do recognise that it is a substantial meal," he told the broadcaster.

It comes after environment secretary George Eustice's told LBC just the day before that a Scotch egg was in fact a substantial meal, and last month's claim from communities secretary Robert Jenrick that a Cornish pasty with a side dish was enough for a pub in Tier 2 to legally stay open.

Mr Gove said there was a "well-understood definition of what a substantial meal is" but the Government has said it will not release guidance on what foods constitute a main dish.

The concept of the substantial meal had existed in law for many years, allowing families to buy 16-year-olds an alcoholic drink with food.

Tier 2 rules stipulate that customers can only order alcohol with a “table meal” and can only dine inside with members of their own household or to hold a business lunch or dinner.

The Met Office is warning of 'significant snow'

UK snow: 'Thundersnow' hits Scotland and more falls in England overnight
Moon probe

Chinese spacecraft carrying lunar rocks lifts off from moon

Dignity Kitchen

Hong Kong social enterprise restaurant trains disabled and disadvantaged
Bruce McDougal hoses down vegetation while working to save his home from the Bond Fire

Powerful wildfires fuel wildfires in California

Scientists say they are one step closer to unveiling the mystery behind the moon's formation

UK scientists one step closer to unveiling mystery of moon's formation
Biden

Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Government sources say post-Brexit trade talks have hit "stumbling blocks" this afternoon.

Hilary Benn: It would be inexplicable if a Brexit deal isn't reached
This caller blasted comments made by Gavin Williamson over the Covid vaccine

'This is a gift to the chattering, metropolitan, political elite' - Caller blasts Gavin Williamson
Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop gift cards

Consumer lawyer's stark warning over Topshop Arcadia gift cards
'Covid vaccine side effects are going to be very rare, if any at all'

'Covid vaccine side effects will be very rare, if there's any at all': top immunologist
Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'

Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'
'UK got the vaccine first because we're a much better country,' says Williamson

Gavin Williamson: 'UK got vaccine first because we're a much better country'

