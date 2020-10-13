'Does a Cornish pasty count as a main meal?' Nick Ferrari questions a Minister

13 October 2020, 08:15 | Updated: 13 October 2020, 08:21

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

A Cornish pasty could mean pubs in Liverpool can stay open in the wake of new coronavirus restrictions.

With new coronavirus restrictions imposed as part of the tier system pubs and bars across Merseyside will close unless they serve food and alcohol as part of a sit-down meal as the Liverpool city region moves into a "very high" Covid alert level.

When LBC's Nick Ferrari spoke with Housing Minister Robert Jenrick he had one important question to ask him.

"What is a substantial meal?" Nick asked Mr Jenrick who replied it was the sort of meal that "you would expect to have as a midday meal or an evening meal."

Chuckling, Nick asked: "Does a Cornish pasty count as a substantial meal?"

"I think it could do," the Government Minister replied, adding "you could go to a restaurant and have a Cornish pasty for lunch."

Does a Cornish pasty count? Picture: Getty

Pressing for more answers Nick said: "So a cornish pasty or a sausage roll and a pub in Liverpool could stay open?"

Mr Jenrick said the test was whether it was "the sort of meal you would expect to have for lunch."

"If you would expect to go into that restaurant or pub normally and order a plated meal, at the table of a Cornish pasty with chips or side salad or whatever it comes with then that's a normal meal," the Housing Secretary said.

MPs are set to debate and vote on the proposed measures on Tuesday and, should it be approved, the new tiered system will come into effect on Wednesday.

Under the new arrangements:

- The medium alert level will cover most of England and will consist of the current national measures, including the rule of six and the 10pm curfew.

- The high alert level reflects interventions in many areas subject to local restrictions, preventing mixing between different households indoors.

- The very high alert level will mean, at a minimum, the closure of pubs and bars and a ban on social mixing indoors and in private gardens.

Areas in the top tier will be able to impose extra restrictions, and in the Liverpool city region this will mean the closure of leisure centres, gyms, betting shops and casinos.

