Police inspector sacked after comparing Just Stop Oil protestors to ‘special needs kids’

Inspector Ross Meredith took to social media to compare climate activists to “special needs kids". Picture: Merseyside Police

By Henry Moore

A police inspector with almost 30 years on the force has been sacked after using slurs directed at disabled people to criticise Just Stop Oil protestors.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inspector Ross Meredith, who was part of Merseyside Police's LGBT+ network, took to social media to compare climate activists to “special needs kids" and said they have a "mental health condition".

The inspector was dismissed without notice after being found guilty of gross misconduct at an accelerated misconduct hearing.

Writing on social media, Meredith raged: "This evil cult are so dim they simply don't realise the futility of their tantrums."

He then used a slur directed at disabled people to describe the eco-protesters.

Read more: Moment gang ringleader is arrested after stabbing teen nine times in vicious transphobic attack

Just Stop Oil protest in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy

Before this, he had written: "Spoilt special needs kid. People in power view you as nothing more than dog dirt in the grooves of a shoe."

Merseyside Police said Meredith “undermined our considerable efforts to be an inclusive force that represents all of our diverse communities."

After being charged, Meredith admitted to the posts and apologised but denied they amounted to gross misconduct.

In a written judgement, Chief Constable Alex Ross said: "The language used by the officer was offensive, derogatory and unbecoming of a police officer.

"The officer's comments demonstrated a lack of respect and courtesy for those with disabilities, as well as a lack of impartiality in dealing with groups of people who have strong legitimate views around the important issue of climate control."

Det Ch Supt Sarbjit Kaur, head of the force's Professional Standards Department, added: "By posting messages that were demeaning to people with disabilities, he displayed behaviour at odds with our behaviours and standards."