Police investigating deaths of TV paramedic and girlfriend, 22, ‘not looking for anyone else’

28 June 2024, 17:38 | Updated: 28 June 2024, 17:45

Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home
Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths of TV paramedic Daniel Duffield, 24, and his girlfriend Lauren Evans.

Detectives opened a murder investigation after their bodies were discovered in a property in Hednesford, Cannock, at around 12.30pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Duffield featured in a Channel 4 documentary 999: On the Front Line.

Staffordshire Police added that specially trained officers are supporting the families of those involved.

Post-mortems have been carried out and the causes of the deaths will be determined at an inquest at a later date.

He shared a post from a date night.
He shared a post from a date night. Picture: Instagram

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison said: "This incident has understandably devastated the families and loved ones of those involved.

"We'd like to reiterate that the families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this tragic time. Please respect that. And again, we'd like to remind you that speculation is unhelpful and hurtful to the families - and can hinder our investigation.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has given us information. We expect the scene to be released once we've finished all of our investigative work and forensic examination."

It emerged earlier today that Daniel made a final phone call to a friend just an hour before his death.

He also shared an 'appreciation' post for Ms Evans
He also shared an 'appreciation' post for Ms Evans. Picture: Social Media

Mr Duffield's colleague and friend Ellie Johnson has revealed she spoke to him "an hour" before he died to make social plans.

She wrote: "Never in a million years did I think I'd have to sit and write this and yet I'm still trying to come to terms with it.

She added: ""I just want to express how special you [were] to me - not only my best friend at work and the best crew mate but one of my best friends who had a massive impact on day-to-day life.

"The most kind-hearted person who always had time to help others, who made me laugh every day and always would pick up the phone whenever I was in need."

Ms Johnson said: "Dan I can't believe you're actually gone. We were meant to go out together this week and I was looking forward to seeing you.

"Even the phone call we had this morning an hour before you [were] gone I'll never forget, love you forever Dan."

Mr Duffield’s social media is filled with snaps of him and Ms Evans just weeks before their bodies were found by colleagues.

One snap showed Mr Duffield grinning and Ms Evans posing in the back at a bowling alley, alongside the caption: “Friday fun date night”.

Earlier this year, Mr Duffield shared a composite image of the pair, in which he thanked Ms Evans for “always being there” for him.

The caption read: “Appreciation post [heart emoji] for always being there and supporting me! Thank you for everything, adore you so much."

Police have urged the public to avoid speculation about the case as it referred itself to the independent watchdog, the IOPC, over previous contact with Mr Duffield and Ms Evans. 

Staffordshire Police referred itself after launching a murder inquiry following the discovery of the two bodies.The force said it had made the referral to the watchdog due to 'recent police contact' in relation to the deaths at a property in Alpine Drive, Hednesford, Cannock.

Ambulance service staff found the bodies at about 12.30pm on Tuesday.

Police said they were continuing to carry out enquiries today and asked for anyone with information to get in touch.

