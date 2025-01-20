Police investigating 'worrying' stalking claims after Gladiators star Apollo 'harassed by woman on set'

Police investigating reported stalking of Gladiators star Apollo during filming. Picture: Gladiators Handout

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have launched an investigation after Gladiators star Apollo reported sustained harassed by a stalker on set of the rebooted show.

The force are reportedly looking into stalking reports made by Apollo - real name Alex Gray - after a woman began harassing the star at his home and during filming for the show.

According to reports, security has now been increased around the 33-year-old star.

According to a show insider: “Alex was left very worried.”

The The 6ft 5in star, originally from County Durham, rose to prominence as a star of the second series of the hit show.

Alex previously represented England's rugby union side at an U20s level, in addition to a career in American football.

13.07.2012. TWICKENHAM, ENGLAND - Alex Gray of London Irish Man of the Match at the J.P. Morgan Premiership Rugby Sevens Series at Twickenham Stoop on July 13 in Twickenham, England. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with The Sun on Sunday, Alex said: “There was an incident. That’s as much as I can say, until something comes of it and there’s action taken.

“Maybe there might not be. I’m still waiting to hear. The police are doing their thing.”

It's understood that Hungry Bear Media, the production company behind the show, arranged for extra “support and protection” at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield - the show's filming location.

There is also said to be an increased presence around the block of flats used by the stars using filming.

Following reports, South Yorkshire Police said: "We aware of reports of a man in his 30s being subjected to stalking and harassment.

"An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing."

Hungry Bear, Gladiators' production company, is co-owned by Holly Willoughby’s husband Dan Baldwin.

Police investigating reported stalking of Gladiators star Apollo. Picture: BBC handout

A source later confirmed to the news outlet: “The police are investigating. No one has been arrested at this stage.

"On one occasion a woman was particularly threatening and it was strongly felt the matter needed reporting to the police.

"Alex was left very worried," they added.

“It was decided the police should be informed as it felt like a serious case of stalking.”

Launched on ITV in October 1992, Gladiators was revived in 2024 to critical acclaim, fronted by Bradley Walsh and son, Barney.

It comes as Mr Gray recently revealed that getting stopped by fans of the show is a “really nice” experience.