Kiena Dawes’ abusive boyfriend vows to get custody of their daughter, 3, after being jailed for six-and-a-half years

20 January 2025, 06:48 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 07:25

Ryan Wellings, 30, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years.
Ryan Wellings, 30, has been jailed for six-and-a-half years. Picture: Lancs Police

By Henry Moore

The abusive ex-boyfriend of Kiena Dawes, who took her own life being subjected to a campaign of domestic abuse, has vowed to get custody of their three-year-old daughter.

Ryan Wellings, 30, from Bispham in Lancashire, was jailed for six-and-a-half years after being found guilty of assault and coercive and controlling behaviour towards Dawes.

The young mum had written a suicide note saying "Ryan Wellings killed me" shortly before leaving their nine-month-old daughter with a friend and taking her own life on a railway line on July 22, 2022.

Wellings, who was charged with manslaughter but cleared, has reportedly vowed to regain custody of the young daughter he shared with Kiena.

Marnie Blu, three, is currently being cared for by Kiena’s mother and reportedly often asks “where’s mummy?.”

In a Facebook post seen by the Sun, “monster” Wellings, who has two daughters with other women described 2024 as the hardest year of his life.

The December post reportedly reads: “It’s been the hardest 18 months of my life.

“I didn’t think I was going to make it to Christmas but i love you 3 girls way to much to leave any of you behind.

"I’m going to have the best Christmas with my two girls once all this boll**is over I’m coming to get you baby girl.”

Prosecutors claimed a sustained campaign of abuse had driven Kiena to take her own life, with the court hearing how the hairdresser, from Fleetwood in Lancashire, left a note saying "I was murdered" before her death.

Kiena Dawes took her own life after years of abuse.
Kiena Dawes took her own life after years of abuse. Picture: Lancs Police

Ryan Wellings made no reaction but to nod to the judge as he was jailed at Preston Crown Court.

Passing sentence Judge Robert Altham, told the defendant the jury had acquitted him of manslaughter and he must sentence him on the basis he had no "criminal responsibility" for Miss Dawes' death.

He added: "However, from May 2020 until her death, you abused, exploited and assaulted her."

Beginning his sentencing of Ryan Wellings for assault and coercive and controlling behaviour to Kiena Dawes who took her own life, Judge Robert Altham said: "Kiena Dawes was according to the accounts of many witnesses, a popular, vivacious, friendly and kind young woman.

"You repeatedly assaulted and abused her. You would repeatedly hit her, in the messages she pleaded with you to stop hitting her.

Judge Altham said Wellings made his victim feel worthless and an unfit mother.

He jailed Wellings for four years for the coercive and controlling behaviour with two years for the assault on Miss Dawes to be served consecutively.

He also gave Wellings a further six months consecutive custody for an unrelated assault on one of his friends in July 2023.

"Knowing her previous attempts at suicide and her fragile mental health, you repeatedly told her she may as well kill herself."

If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal, call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.

