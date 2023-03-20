Two men held in manslaughter probe after DPD driver collapses and dies in County Durham street

A DPD driver was found dead next to his van in Horden, County Durham, yesterday. Picture: Google Streetview

By Jenny Medlicott

Two men have been arrested for manslaughter after a delivery van driver died in County Durham yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a street in Horden, County Durham, around 11:30am yesterday after reports a DPD driver had collapsed next to his van.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services arrived. Social media users suggested he had been robbed.

A man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter at the scene, while the second was arrested for the same later in the evening.

"How sad just doing his job," one user wrote.

"Thoughts are with the delivery drivers family. Nobody should go to work and not come home."

Another claimed: "He got his phone and wallet stolen out his van. Got out to chase 2 tossers had a heart attack."

And another user said: "Thinking of this poor man's family. Shocking that he was just out doing his job. Devastating!"

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Rudd, of Durham Constabulary, said: "This investigation is in the very early stages, and we are working to establish exactly what has happened.

"I would like to thank the local community for their patience, understanding and co-operation while we deal with the incident.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 152 of March 19."

Four police vans, three patrol cars and a forensics van were at the scene, and a forensics tent was set up at the scene.

One resident told The Northern Echo the incident had been "absolutely terrible" and offered their sympathy for the man and his family.

