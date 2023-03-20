'Our criminal justice system is outrageous': Fury as speedboat killer Jack Shepherd set to be freed early

Charlotte Brown was killed when the boat she and Jack Shepherd were in crashed on the Thames in 2015. Picture: Devon Police/PA

By Kieran Kelly

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is set to be released from prison after serving half of his sentence for the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown.

Shepherd, 34, was sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted of Ms Brown's manslaughter.

She was killed when a boat the pair were on crashed while on a date on the River Thames in December 2015.

Shepherd's boat hit an obstacle and the pair were thrust into the water.

Jack Shepherd. Picture: Devon Police

Speaking to the Sun, Ms Brown's father Graham said he was "devastated" to her that his daughter's killer is set to go free, labelling the UK's criminal justice system as "outrageous".

Mr Brown also told the newspaper that he and his family will never be able to get over what happened to their daughter.

"Shepherd has shown no remorse.'It goes to show how outrageous our criminal justice system is," he said.

Shepherd initially fled Britain following Ms Brown's manslaughter, and he was slapped with a six-year prison sentence while abroad.

He eventually handed himself into Georgian police following an international manhunt.

The killer was moved to a category A prison in 2022, where he has been serving alongside the killer of Sarah Everard Wayne Couzens.

Charlotte Brown. Picture: PA

He had previously been helped at HMP Frankland, where serial killer Levi Bellfield is held.

He has reportedly kept his "head down" during his prison sentence and "quietly done his time", a Ministry of Justice source told the newspaper.

"If he behaves then there is no reason to keep him in jail beyond his halfway point," the source told the paper.

"He will be free to simply walk out the door."