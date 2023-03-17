Morrisons fined £3.5 million after worker died on the job by falling down the stairs

Matthew Gunn died at the Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire store in 2014. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Morrisons has been fined £3.5 million for failing to ensure the health and safety of an epileptic worker who died after falling down the stairs.

Matthew Gunn, 27, died at the supermarket chain's store in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire after suffering a suspected seizure.

He died weeks later of catastrophic brain injuries.

Morrisons was found guilty of failing to ensure Mr Gunn's safety last month, with the fine for the 2014 accident announced today.

The prosecution at Gloucester Crown Court said the company should have realised the danger of Mr Gunn having to use the stairs.

The tragic incident took place at Morrisons in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire (pictured). Picture: Alamy

Mr Gunn's father Steve said the tragic incident contributed to the breakdown of his marriage.

He said: "The death of my son has significantly impacted on my life.

"I was very tearful for months afterwards and I was not able to continue working as a charge nurse.

"I had been looking forward to my retirement as I planned to spend more time with Matt.

"His death contributed to my marriage breaking down.

"This journey has lasted for eight years and is still as painful as when it happened."

Gloucester Crown Court heard that Mr Gunn had to use the stairs at least eight times a day to get to his locker. Picture: Alamy

Judge Moira Macmillan said Mr Gunn had to use the stairs at least eight times a day to get to his locker.

She said: "Matthew's death follows a tragic accident at work while trying to access his locker on the first floor."

"The company failed to carry out a risk assessment. Morrisons fell short of the standards of care expected for somebody suffering from epilepsy."

The judge added: "Morrisons, in failing to move Matthew's locker downstairs, failed to treat him as an individual and make appropriate changes. I accept that the risks were specific to Matthew.

"Although Morrisons have been prosecuted for a number of health and safety breaches in the past, the number is quite small for a company of this size.

"The appropriate penalty is a fine of £3.5m. I am told the business is able to afford a fine of this level."