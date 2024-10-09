Police issue photo of grinning man wanted in connection with rape of 18-year-old girl in Newcastle

Police are searching for information in connection with this man. Picture: Northumbria Police

By Henry Moore

Northumbria Police have shared an image of a man wanted in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police have released the photo of a smiling man wanted in connection with the rape of an 18-year-old girl on a night out in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said the victim met a man during an evening out in Newcastle on April 27.

"Between 1am and 1.30am the following morning, while still in the city centre, the man is reported to have raped the woman," the force said in a social media post.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out since the report was first made and today we have released an image of man we would like to speak to,” the plea continued.

He was in the area at the time the rape is reported to have taken place and believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

The victim has been “supported by specially-trained officers.”

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them on 101 quoting the reference number 048467B/24.