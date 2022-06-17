Live Q&A session by Northants Police called off as swarm of bees invade their HQ

By Daisy Stephens

A live Facebook Q&A session with Northamptonshire Police has been called off after a swarm of bees invaded their headquarters.

The force shared a video of its Northampton Wootton Hall Headquarters, in which the loud buzzing of the insects could be heard.

"Soooo, we had a Facebook Live Q&A scheduled for today on response policing," wrote the police force on Twitter.

"However, the room we do them in has been taken over by a swarm of bees.

"There are 1000s!

"We have had to postpone it for now but will advertise a new date soon so watch this space."

Soooo, we had a Facebook Live Q&A scheduled for today on response policing.



However, the room we do them in has been taken over by a swarm of bees 🐝 🐝



There are 1000s!



We have had to postpone it for now but will advertise a new date soon so watch this space 🙂 pic.twitter.com/7mcqPByq34 — Northants Police (@NorthantsPolice) June 16, 2022

Later it shared an update saying a beekeeper had attended and was in the process of "safely" moving the bees.

The video showed the insects swarming around the window.

The force quipped its chief constable was looking for "small enough uniforms" so the bees could be put to work.

"An update on #BeesInTheBoardroom," read the tweet.

"A local beekeeper has been along and has set plans (and a magic box) in motion to move the bees safely.

"@NorthantsChief however has been making enquiries as to whether we could find small enough uniforms & put them to work…#StingOperation."

Twitter users have joined in the fun, with one writing: "Hive Is jackets?"

"Oh do Bee hive, what if the 'magic box' doesn't work," wrote another.

"You'll need a Plan Bee."

Others have praised the force for their handling of the unexpected situation.

"This is cool," wrote one.

"Bees are incredible and should be protected at all costs.

"Please keep us updated would love to see how the bee keeper moves them."