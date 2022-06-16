Exclusive

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

16 June 2022, 16:46 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 16:57

By Sam Sholli

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has told LBC's Iain Dale that she will stand by her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

You can listen to the full exchange between Iain Dale and the Duchess of York on Global Player.

Her words have come after Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, after settling a court case with Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, which he strenuously denied.

In March, Prince Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle the civil case.

Speaking about Prince Andrew, the Duchess of York told Iain: "He's a very, very good and very kind man. He really is.

"And he really understands the art of communication and with me and trust.

"You know, he's a very good, very kind man. We really communicate, compromise with compassion.

"So I will stand by him."

READ MORE: Prince Andrew 'crushed and confused' by Garter Day ban

READ MORE: Prince Andrew's desperate bid to sell beloved Swiss chalet threatened 'by debt'

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Criticisms of Tory Rwanda migrant plans are 'very, very racist', MP claims

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/06 | Watch again

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC listener puts Lord Frost on the spot

'Do you think that Boris Johnson is honest?': LBC caller puts Lord Frost on the spot

Exclusive
Sir Cliff Richard has said "can’t imagine" how he will "ever get over" being falsely accused of child sexual assault allegations

I'll never get over ordeal of being falsely accused, says Sir Cliff Richard

Andrew Marr and Iain Dale react as the result of the vote comes in

Boris survives as PM: Watch Andrew Marr and Iain Dale's instant response

Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote this evening

Iain Dale's analysis: Tory infighting must stop if they want a chance at the next election

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/06 | Watch again

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019

Iain Dale slammed reports over a meeting between Boris Johnson and Sue Gray

Iain Dale slams allegations PM pressured Sue Gray to drop report as 'borderline corrupt'

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch live from 8pm

Jeremy Hunt takes your calls | Watch again

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch

Cross Question 18/05 | Watch again

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns

EU 'playing fast and loose' with peace in Northern Ireland, ex-DUP leader warns
Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/05 | Watch again

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former miners and Labour MSPs outside Holyrood

Scottish miners to be pardoned for strike convictions after 38 years
London faces bus strikes on top on rail and Tube chaos

London bus network next in line as strike threats spread from rail and Tube
Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Met PCSO fined after being filmed committing public sex act in London park
Grant Shapps issued a stark warning to striking rail workers

Don't strike yourselves out of a job, Shapps warns rail workers ahead of walkout
The rail strikes will cause mass disruption

Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

Police shoot man after two officers 'seriously injured' in major incident

Two police officers injured as man shot during armed stand-off in Scunthorpe
Next season's Premier League fixtures have been released

Premier League 2022/23 fixtures, dates and schedule in full

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 1.25% for the fifth time in a row

Bank of England hikes interest rates for a fifth time to 1.25%
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in