Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

By Sam Sholli

The Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has told LBC's Iain Dale that she will stand by her ex-husband Prince Andrew.

Her words have come after Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages, after settling a court case with Virginia Giuffre.

Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, which he strenuously denied.

In March, Prince Andrew paid millions to Ms Giuffre to settle the civil case.

Speaking about Prince Andrew, the Duchess of York told Iain: "He's a very, very good and very kind man. He really is.

"And he really understands the art of communication and with me and trust.

"You know, he's a very good, very kind man. We really communicate, compromise with compassion.

"So I will stand by him."

