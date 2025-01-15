Man who bit piece of police officer's ear off handed three years behind bars

A man who bit a chunk out of a police officer's ear has been jailed. Picture: North Wales Police

By Henry Moore

A man who bit a police officer's ear off has been jailed for more than three years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kevin Humphrey Jones, 40, of Llanfairpwll on Anglesey in Wales, attacked the officer, pinning him down and ripping part of his ear off.

Appearing at Caernarfon Crown Court, he was convicted on wounding charges and sentenced to three years and four months behind bars.

PC James Marsden attended the scene on December 8 after receiving a domestic abuse call.

He was joined by a fellow officer from North Wales Police.

Read more: Two-year-old boy dies after incident at nursery as police launch urgent investigation

PC James Marsden's ear injury. Picture: North Wales Police

Upon his arrival, PC Marsden was pinned down and bitten until a large chunk of his year was missing, forcing him to be rushed to hospital where he was told he would be permanently disfigured.

Detective Constable Leslie Ellis said: “Being assaulted is not and never will be part of the job.

“No assault on any emergency service worker is ever acceptable and offenders will be dealt with robustly.

“PC Marsden suffered an injury that will never heal as he tried to protect someone who needed help.

“He had to go home to his loved ones and explain to his pregnant partner what had happened whilst on duty.

“Once told he would need to take time off work, one of his first concerns was the impact this would have on his team’s ability to respond to further emergencies on Anglesey.

“This will no doubt have a lasting impact, not only on PC Marsden, but on his colleagues and family as well.

“I would urge members of the public to call out violence towards any emergency worker, who attend work everyday to face danger to help and protect you.”

Lewis Davies, General Secretary and Treasurer of the North Wales Police Federation added: “We welcome the sentence passed today following the disgusting assault against our member PC James Marsden who was injured whilst doing his job and serving the public.

“We have been vocal both locally and nationally that attacks on our officers should never be accepted as “part of the job” and that sentencing needs to improve to serve as a deterrent.

“We continue to support James and his family as he recovers from his injuries.”