Police officer jailed over inappropriate relationship with vulnerable woman

18 October 2021, 23:29 | Updated: 18 October 2021, 23:31

Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months
Former police officer James Ankrett has been jailed for five months. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A former police officer has been jailed after pursuing an inappropriate relationship with a vulnerable woman he met during his duties.

James Ankrett, 40, was sentenced to five months in prison at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

He admitted improper exercise of police powers and privileges at the same court last month.

Ankrett had been charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a statement issued after the ex-West Midlands Police officer was sentenced, the IOPC said he became involved with a woman after attending an incident at her home in the summer of 2017.

The watchdog said evidence gathered during its investigation indicated he had subsequently sent the woman inappropriate messages and pictures of himself undressed whilst on and off duty.

IOPC regional director for the West Midlands, Derrick Campbell, said: "Cases where officers abuse their position for sexual purposes are among the most serious examples of corruption that we investigate.

"The public has a right to expect police officers to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and that those who fail to do so will be investigated and dealt with robustly."

Mr Campbell added: "Police are taught to maintain professional boundaries between themselves and members of the public, who are often in vulnerable situations when they come into contact with officers.

"PC Ankrett now has a criminal conviction to his name and has paid a heavy price for stepping over that boundary.

"We would like to reiterate to police officers and staff, current or former, that we have a whistleblowing line for police officers and staff to report concerns of wrongdoing where they believe a criminal offence has been committed, or evidence of conduct that would justify disciplinary proceedings."

Ankrett was dismissed last week at an accelerated misconduct hearing, having been suspended from duty after pleading guilty.

The former force response officer was previously restricted from duties and worked in a non-public facing role.

West Midlands Police Chief Constable Sir David Thompson, who chaired the disciplinary hearing, said: "Officers like this have no place in West Midlands Police.

"They are an abhorrence to the men and women who make up this organisation who go out day in day out to protect the most vulnerable."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justin McLaughlin was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital on Saturday

Justin McLaughlin: Teenager charged over boy's death at railway station

The Government confirmed a target for all new heating system installations to be low carbon by 2035

£5k grants to help households replace boilers with heat pumps

Some schools have issued warnings over Netflix's new hit series, Squid Game.

Parents warned about hit Netflix show Squid Game after 'violence' in playgrounds

Three people have been injured in the blast

Ayr explosion: Three rushed to hospital after blast at house causes severe damage

George W Bush pictured with Colin Powell in 2002

Bush and Blair lead tributes to Colin Powell after death aged 84

Sir David Amess and Stephen Timms were both attacked at constituency surgeries

Knife attack survivor MP insists politicians 'must remain accessible' to public

Dr Tom Prichard rushed to the medical emergency in the stands.

'Fantastic feeling': Off-duty doctor hailed a hero for saving Newcastle fan's life

Goto Energy has collapsed.

Goto Energy becomes 13th supplier to go bust as gas prices spiral

David Nash

'Caring and charismatic' law student dies after being denied face-to-face GP appointment

Nicola Sturgeon has come under fire over the country's Covid passport mandate.

Analysis: Scottish Covid passports decried as 'illiberal' and a 'shambles'

Timpson has promised to cover its employees' HRT

Menopause awareness: Timpson to cover cost of employees' hormone replacement therapy

England will have to play a game behind closed doors

England to play behind closed doors and fined 100,000 euros over Wembley Euro 2020 clashes

Boris Johnson led House of Commons tributes to Sir David Amess

Southend to get city status in honour of Sir David Amess, Boris Johnson says

Exclusive
IDS was sent a death threat in the post

Iain Duncan Smith reveals chilling death threat days after killing of Sir David Amess

The ULEZ already applies within the same area of central London as the Congestion Charge.

ULEZ: Where will it apply and is your car exempt?

Colin Powell has died aged 84.

Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell dies from Covid-19

Latest News

See more Latest News

Members of Sir David's family attended the scene today

Devastated family of Sir David Amess visit sea of tributes at church where he was killed
Earthshot 2021

Revealed: List of winners awarded £1million by Duke of Cambridge for Earthshot Prize 2021
Around 200,000 people in the UK often battle with regular asthma attacks.

'Wonder drug' for uncontrolled asthma approved for use by NHS
Sala died in a plane crash in 2019

Trial begins for man who allegedly organised footballer Emiliano Sala's flight
Boris Johnson will lead the tributes for Sir David Amess this afternoon

PM to lead Commons tributes to Sir David Amess as family urges 'set aside hatred'
Scottish authorities will be ensuring businesses comply with the vaccine mandate.

Scottish authorities begin legally enforcing Covid passports for clubs and large events
People have missed their flights because of the issues at Stansted.

Stansted Airport: Huge queues and flights missed amid baggage system 'chaos'
Justin McLaughlin was killed at a train station in Glasgow.

Murder probe after schoolboy, 14, dies in 'shocking act of violence' in Glasgow
The family of Sir David Amess have issued an emotional tribute.

'Our hearts are shattered': Family of MP Sir David Amess release emotional tribute
Andrew Rosindell, who represents Romford, was speaking after Sir David Amess was killed in his nearby constituency of Southend West

Sir David Amess: MP says often 'nothing is done' when abuse reported to police

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was in politics for the right reasons

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater: Sir David Amess was an MP for the right reasons
Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Iain Dale's moving response to the death of Sir David Amess

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 18/10 | Watch Again

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities
Dominic Raab said it was "wrong" to use anonymous social media accounts to abuse MPs

Dominic Raab: It's wrong that people can post abuse anonymously online
The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: Giving Southend city status would be 'fitting tribute' to slain MP Sir David Amess
Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'

Camilla Tominey: 'The time has come for MPs to have taxpayer-funded bodyguards'
Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits

Maajid Nawaz: Vetting voters for MP meetings 'further alienates' Brits
Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

Lisa Nandy: 'I don't feel particularly safe doing the job'

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

'About 20,000' extremists living in the UK, ex-police chief reveals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police